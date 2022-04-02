Girls Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley completes comeback, edges Governor Mifflin for thrilling 15-14 win

Cumberland Valley’s Meredith Seeber cut across the crease and delivered a blazing shot at Governor Mifflin goalkeeper Riley Troilo. Trolio stood tall and saved the incoming take, but lost the handle on the ball as it danced out of her reach. Taking note of the ricocheted shot was CV’s own Anna Keitel, who gained possession of the rock and fired it between the posts of the cage.

It had been a sluggish start for the Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse team Saturday morning at Eagle View Stadium, as they found themselves in an eight-point hole late in the first half. But little-by-little and goal-by-goal, the Eagles climbed themselves out of the proverbial ditch, mounting a steady comeback effort.

Keitel’s put back with five minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the contest was CV’s cap-tipper, as the goal gifted the Eagles their first lead of the game. They posted two additional scores over the remaining 5:41 to hang on for a 15-14 victory over the Mustangs.

CV outscored Governor Mifflin 11-4 in the second half.

“We just reminded them that we have a gameplan for them to follow, and they just didn't really start out following it in the first half,” CV assistant coach Karen Keitel said, who stepped in for head coach Emily Savini, who had to leave shortly after the game concluded. “So, we just kind of tweaked things, reminding them of things that we had planned for them to do, and for whatever reason, they executed it in the second half and didn't in the first half.”

The Eagles’ comeback began to brew in the final minutes of the first half, where Kirra Crowley and Anna Keitel each whisked in a goal that clawed CV within six, at 10-4, entering halftime.

The goals generated some momentum for the Eagles, coming back out for the second half.

“It definitely carried into the second half,” CV’s KK Ball said, who scored a team-high five goals with Anna Keitel, “because we realized what we needed to do, because at the end of the first half, we realized, they were just trying to do one thing, so we were gonna try to capitalize on that and stop them. And then that carried all the way into the second half because we knew what we were doing.”

That “thing” Ball spoke of was the Mustangs’ airlock defense. In the first half, the Eagles struggled in and around the crease, with Mustangs forcing unnecessary turnovers. Come the second half, the Eagles keyed on havocking cuts toward the cage and used crisp sets of passing to create holes in the Governor Mifflin defense.

The holes opened up windows to four of Ball and Anna Keitel’s five scores. Crowley also found the back of the net on two more occasions and Sophie Trively got in the barrage late, scoring her goal to pad the Eagles’ cushion at 14-12. Trively's haymaker came after Anna Keitel’s goal that provided CV with its first edge of the game.

Ball buried the 15th and final goal seconds after Trively found the scoreboard.

“I think they played a little more patiently,” Karen Keitel said of her team, “looking for the best path instead of just forcing it. And again, that was because I think they're a little tight and just a little nervous in the beginning. But we really didn't change the plays. They just executed in the second half. They just decided they weren't gonna go down easy.”

In the cage for CV, Natalie Manchon swiped 11 shots across the 50 minutes of play. After sequences of offensive pressure from the Mustangs in the first half, Manchon dug in between the bars in the second half and collected four saves.

Governor Mifflin took 17 shots on goal in the first half compared to seven in the second. Eliza Enriquez and Mia Beilhart spearheaded the Mustangs’ offensive output by pocketing four goals each.

“Once our defense started stopping them a lot more in second half,” Ball said, “then that kind of motivated our offense to find the holes in their defense. … It was just sort of that shift of momentum.”

Saturday’s win not only improves Cumberland Valley’s record to 3-0 on the young season, but it comes against another state perennial power. On Tuesday, the Eagles topped State College 12-8, forging another improbable comeback in that effort.

The two triumphs combined have the Eagles eager to see how high their ceiling can rise.

“This really sets the tempo for the rest of our season,” Ball said. “We just beat State College — a really good team — and Governor Mifflin’s a great team. So, this is really getting us hyped for the rest of the season. We're coming out hot and people aren't ready for what we're about to do.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

