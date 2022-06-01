Girls Lacrosse: A Q&A with Kirra Crowley on making history with Nation United at the USA National Tournament

Making history has resonated with Cumberland Valley’s Kirra Crowley, especially with a good cause behind it.

When Crowley isn’t on the lacrosse field with the Eagles, the CV junior is consistently aiming to perfect her craft on the club circuit. Crowley did just that — and a little more — this past weekend at the 2022 USA Girls Lacrosse National Tournament in Bel Air, Maryland.

Since 2021, Crowley has competed with Nation United, a national elite team devoted to diversity in lacrosse. Nation United became the first nonregional team to compete in the national tournament, a tradition that stretches back to 1933, and went undefeated to earn a Blue Pool championship.

Crowley, of Fijian and Irish decent, is one of a handful players with a diverse background from across the country that was selected to play with Nation United. Crowley also competed in last year’s national tournament as a member of the Central PA “A” Team. In this year’s tournament, composed of 58 teams that represented 25 states, Crowley scored three goals and helped steer Nation United to a title.

“Nation United is about bringing girls of all different ethnicities and backgrounds together,” Crowley said, “and having them play together and meet each other, so we can get to know each other, even if we're from far away. And when we play together, it's amazing. It's so fun.”

Crowley took time to answer some questions for The Sentinel about her national tournament experience with Nation United and what her journey with the national elite team has meant to her.

Question: How did your opportunity to play with Nation United come about?

Answer: I first saw the team and the whole foundation and everything through social media, and it piqued my interest, and I kind of wanted to look more into it. So I decided to sign up for it and then I was chosen to become an ambassador. I started playing with them and the first thing I did with them was the Summit and basically it was a few days long, like three days long, and we first just had some practices and played with the teams and then we had a bunch of games and it was awesome. It was great to meet all the girls, and it was great playing with all the girls at such a high level, too.

Q: What do you feel you bring to Nation United?

A: I think I bring an aspect of just trying to stay positive and bring a lot of encouragement to the team. I think the team all does that, but I think when everyone on the team does that especially, it helps bring the chemistry together. And also on the field, [I try] being a presence there and working hard to do whatever I can.

Q: What did it mean to you to play with Nation United in this year's tournament?

A: It was awesome. I played in this tournament last year for Central PA, and it was still a great experience. But to be able to do this tournament, especially with my nation team, it was awesome. And being part of that first team and being able to win a championship, I think it really showed just how strong of a team and a program we are, and I'm really happy that I could be a part of that first team.

Q: What were some of your favorite memories from this year’s tournament?

A: I think some of my favorite parts were just being able to connect with the girls, because like I said earlier, all of the girls, we’re all so spread out. We have girls from California, Florida, it's very spread out so we don't get to see each other often. And when we do get to see each other, it's just so natural and feels like we haven't been apart for a few months, and it just translates onto the field, so we can really play together and have great team chemistry.

Q: Why do you feel it was important for Nation United to be the first national team invited to compete in the tournament?

A: I think diversity in the sport is something that should be more present. I think there should be a lot more diversity in sport and just bringing this team, especially with a group of talented girls and getting this exposure and showing how we can play just really brings it to the table and sets expectations.

