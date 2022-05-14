Girls Lacrosse: 4 local teams qualify for 2022 District 3 postseason

The District 3 girls lacrosse postseason is set to get underway Monday and four Sentinel-area teams, including Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Red Land and Trinity, and are angling to make their respective push toward district hardware.

Here’s a look into the district postseason picture, with outlooks into the four local programs.

For the complete District 3 brackets, click here.

CLASS 3A

Schedule: First round, Monday; Quarterfinals, Wednesday; Semifinals, May 23; Championship, May 25

Number of teams that qualified: 12

Local teams: No. 3 Cumberland Valley, No. 10 Carlisle.

Notes: The Eagles (15-3) secured themselves a first-round bye and will face the winner of No. 6 Governor Mifflin and No. 11 Red Lion Wednesday at Eagle View Stadium at 7 p.m. CV and the Mustangs met during the regular season where the Eagles outlasted the Berks County squad, 15-14. CV brings a regular-season three-game winning streak into the district postseason … The Herd (10-6) make their first entry into the district playoffs since 2018 and seek their first district win in program history. Carlisle travels to No. 7-ranked South Western Monday at 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Schedule: First round, Monday; Quarterfinals, Wednesday; Semifinals, May 23; Championship, May 25

Number of teams that qualified: 12

Local teams: No. 4 Red Land, No. 10 Trinity.

Notes: The Patriots (16-2) return to the district postseason for the third consecutive year and received an automatic bid to the quarterfinals with a first-round bye. Red Land is set to host the winner of No. 5 Lampeter-Strasburg and No. 12 Garden Spot Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at West Shore Stadium … The Shamrocks (10-7) is back in the district playoffs for the first time since 2018 and looks for their first playoff victory since 2017. Trinity hits the road to face No. 7 Palmyra Monday at 7 p.m.

