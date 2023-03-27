With the 2023 girls lacrosse season underway, Sentinel-area teams are ready to begin their charge at postseason hardware.

Below is look into each local team based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Ally Gorina (9th season)

2022 season: 10-7

Key losses: Alexandra Kelley, Haley Carlo, Aubrey McGlynn, Emily Smith, Drew Bridges, Olivia Doty, Chloe Yarnell, Hannah Hanger.

Key returners: Alexis Bear, sr.; Mollie Best, sr.; Calyn Clements, sr.; Mo Gerber, jr.; Kiley hacker, jr.; Reagan Rose, jr.; Nora Richeson, so.

Newcomers to watch: Addison Bolz, sr.; Maria Shay, sr.; Emma Kelley, jr.; Allison Negley, jr.; Anna Thumma, jr.; Emily Serafin, fr.; Emma Shope, fr.

Outlook: Coming off their first District 3 postseason appearance since 2018, the Herd have some holes to fill after losing an impactful senior class to graduation. Carlisle will shuffle in a large group of first-year starters that look to match last season’s production.

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coach: Whitney Sementelli (1st season)

Last year’s record: 9-9

Key losses: Sam Reilly.

Key returners: Kelsey Shires, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Emma Madden, fr.; Addison Baughman, fr.; Samantha Beaver, fr.

Outlook: The Colts came close to a District 3 playoff berth and look to build off last year’s mark.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Karen Keitel (1st season)

2022 season: 15-5

Key losses: KK Ball, Anna Keitel, Ella Roland.

Key returners: Kirra Crowley, sr.; Meredith Seeber, sr.; Sam Clerkin, sr.; Sophie Trively, sr.; Ola Gradzka, sr.; Jenna Wissman, sr.; Georgia Miller, so.

Newcomers to watch: Sarah Tourville, so.; Hannah Hoover, so.; Payton Basehore, fr.; Capri Lang, fr.

Outlook: The Eagles soared to the Mid-Penn final and district playoffs last spring and have a core of returning players despite the exit of some key scorers. Under the direction of a new head coach, CV has a bulk of newcomers that will see meaningful time early.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Thamina Peti (2nd season)

2022 season: 4-13

Key losses: Olivia Helms, Morgan Thompson, Addison Shover, Paige Magnelli.

Key returners: Gracyn Catalano, sr.; Anna Sheely, sr.; Autumn Peters, sr.; Tara Reed, sr.; Aliyah Quarles, jr.; Brooke Hertz, so.; Melany Huffman, so.

Newcomers to watch: Maddie Fissel, so.; Olivia Schweighart, fr.; Caly Hartman, fr.; Kiley Coniley, fr.; Carlee Erickson, fr.

Outlook: A club that’s still building its foundation, the Wildcats bring a balance of upperclassmen and first-year players to the pitch this spring.

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: Alyssa Keiser (1st season)

2022 season: 2-14

Key losses: No information provided.

Key returners: No information provided.

Newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: The Polar Bears look to rebound from last season.

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Jess Stetler (5th season)

2022 season: 17-4

Key losses: Zayda Crumpton, Kenna Duffie, Abby Burkholder, Carlee Collier, Abby Darrow.

Key returners: Olivia Glinski, sr.; Amelia Thomas, sr.; Kylie Smith, jr.; Haylee Holland, jr.; Olivia Burkholder, jr.; Ava Spahr, jr.; Zuri Crumpton, so.

Newcomers to watch: Kelsey Cleveland, sr.; Zoe Zeiders, jr.; Sadie Elliot, so.; Emma Livingston, so.

Outlook: The Patriots graduate a senior class that helped author several program benchmarks, but return a group of players that helped grab fourth place in the District 3 2A playoffs a year ago. There are some new names on the roster as well that could contribute early.

TRINITY SHAMROCKS

Head coach: Erin Zimmer, (1st season)

2022 season: 10-8

Key losses: None.

Key returners: Lauren Shook, sr.; Maya Caicedo, sr.; Ava Olivetti, sr.; Morgan Coleman, jr.; Sienna Chirieleison, so.

Newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: With the majority of their roster back, the Shamrocks are setting up for a deep postseason run after exiting in the first round of the District 3 2A playoffs last year.

Girls Lacrosse: 5 players to watch during the 2023 season Kirra Crowley, sr., A, Cumberland Valley With some key front-line scorers lost to graduation, Crowley will take on an even larger role for the Eagles this spring. The Xavier commit has already asserted her dominance on the attack, tallying 71 goals in a junior season that also included 55 draw controls and nine assists. She forced 14 turnovers on the defensive end as well. Olivia Glinski, sr., A, Red Land Like Crowley, Glinski will step into the scoring spotlight for the Patriots this season. The Shippensburg University pledge looks to build off a stellar junior campaign that went to the tune of 55 goals and 59 assists distributed. Glinski cleared the 100-career goal milestone last spring and stuffed an additional 18 ground balls and four caused turnovers onto the stat sheet. Zuri Crumpton, so., MF, Red Land Lacrosse runs in the Crumpton household, with older sister Zayda a freshman at Kent State. Just like Zayda, Zuri will quarterback the Patriot offense this spring from her midfielder spot. She comes off a debut season that included 98 draw controls, 48 assists, 29 goals and 29 groundballs. Sienna Chirieleison, so., MF, Trinity Chirieleison rewrote the Shamrock record books as a freshman, setting a new single-season goal mark and accounting for over half of Trinity’s scores. Chirieleison buried 139 goals in her record-breaking season and totaled 24 assists. Her production transferred to the defensive side where she gathered 81 ground balls. Morgan Coleman, jr., MF, Trinity Coleman is Trinity’s Swiss-army knife, having piled up 81 goals and 75 assists in her second year on the high school circuit. She was also a force from the draw circle, collecting 243 controls to go along with 31 ground balls and 17 caused turnovers. In two years, Coleman has already eclipsed 200 career points.