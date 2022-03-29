Girls Lacrosse: 2022 season preview capsules

Shots are set to find the back of the net once again.

With the 2022 girls lacrosse season underway, Sentinel-area teams are ready to begin their respective charge at postseason hardware.

Below is look into each local team based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Ally Gorina (7th season)

2021 season: 9-7

Key losses: Alex Thumma (due to injury).

Key returners: Alexandra Kelley, sr.; Haley Carlo, sr.; Aubrey McGlynn, sr. Emily Smith, sr.; Drew Bridges, sr.; Olivia Doty, sr.; Chloe Yarnell, sr.; Mollie Best, jr.; Calyn Clements, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Alexis Bear, jr.; Hannah Hanger, jr.; Kiley Hacker, so.; Emma Kelley, so.; Nora Richeson, fr.

Outlook: After a strong 2021 season, the Herd return all of their key pieces from last spring and aim to make a District 3 Class 3A playoff charge. They will be without the services of senior standout Alex Thumma, however, due to an ACL tear.

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coach: Brent Sollenberger (1st season)

Key losses: None.

Key returners: Zoe Conklin, sr.; Marsden Dameshek, sr.; Zoe Glatfelter, sr.; Peyton Hastings, sr.; Samantha Reilly, sr.; Emily Wenger, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Chloe Herbert, jr.; Roxy Dolan, jr.; Lily Herbert, so.; Riley Dolan, so.; Alana Sollenberger, fr.; Cora Sollenberger, fr.

Outlook: The Colts display a balance of upperclassmen experience with a new wave of first- and second-year players looking to make an impact.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Emily Savini (5th season)

2021 season: 11-6

Key losses: Meghan Geister, Shelby Dell’Anno.

Key returners: KK Ball, sr.; Kirra Crowley, jr.; Anna Keitel, sr.; Jenn Nguyen, sr.; Meredith Seeber, jr.; Sam Clerkin, jr.; Ella Roland, sr.; Ella Steinbrook, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Haley Jehu, so.; Syanna Harvey, jr.; Andrea Nguyen, jr.; Sophie Trively, jr.

Outlook: With a trip to last year's district Class 3A quarterfinals under their belt, the Eagles return a bulk of the 2021 playoff team with senior Ball and junior Crowley at the forefront of the pack.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Thamina Peti (1st season)

2021 season: 11-8

Key losses: Izzy Szejk.

Key returners: Olivia Helms, sr.; Morgan Thompson, sr.; Paige Magnelli, sr.; Addison Shover, sr.; Gracyn Catalano, jr.; Anna Sheely, jr.; Autumn Peters, jr.; Tara Reed, jr.; Aliyah Quarles, so.

Newcomers to watch: Cam Standish, jr.; Edana Konah, jr.; Grace Dewitt, fr.; Kaitlyn Kocisko, fr.; Brooke Hertz, fr.

Outlook: A year removed from their first berth to the district postseason, the Wildcats have their sights set on two in a row. They'll be without the program's all-time leading scorer in Szejk due to graduation but feature experienced senior and junior outfits.

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: Shane Breon (2nd season)

2021 season: 4-14

Key losses: Brynn Crouse, Lindsay Johnson, Jenna Breon, Rileah Carlson.

Key returners: Hope Wenger, sr.; Emile Davis, jr.; Izzy Gruber, so.; Hannah Blaschak, sp.; Clare Blaschak, so.; Katie Felmlee, so.

Newcomers to watch: Kyra Urick, fr.; Regan Adams, so.; Riley Siler, so.; Sierra Forry, sr.; Skylar Cook, sr.; Persia Bishop, so.; Sophie Harlacker, fr.; Evelyn Morris, fr.; Olivia Anderson, fr.; Hanna Thomas, fr.

Outlook: The Polar Bears look to bolster their record from last season with a 2022 group that includes a steady mix of upper-and-underclassmen.

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Jess Stetler (4th season)

2021 season: 15-4

Key losses: Dylan Severance, Riley Severance.

Key returners: Zayda Crumpton, sr.; Abby Burkholder, sr.; Kenna Duffie, sr.; Abby Darrow, sr.; Haley Feist, sr.; Olivia Glinski, jr.; Amelia Thomas, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Zuri Crumpton, fr.

Outlook: The Patriots are due for a massive 2022 season with all but two players returning from last year's district Class 2A quarterfinal team. Zayda Crumpton and Duffie lead the Red Land battalion and both are knocking on the door of 200 career goals.

TRINITY SHAMROCKS

Head coach: Alana Stuart (7th season)

2021 season: 5-13

Key losses: Ava Green, Gloria O'Neil.

Key returners: Morgan Coleman, so.; Jackie Reninger, sr.; Lauren Shook, jr.; Maya Caicedo, jr.; Ava Olivetti, jr.; Abigail Gambill, so.

Newcomers to watch: Bella Zampogna, so.; Maya Erby, fr.; Sienna Chirieleison, fr.

Outlook: The Shamrocks look to improve off last year's record and will do so with Coleman in the spotlight of the offense.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports. Editor's note: Coverage of Tuesday's Mid-Penn Keystone game between Mechanicsburg and visiting Red Land can be found at cumberlink.com/sports/high-school/.

