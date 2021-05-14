From trying to field a team to playoff bound: Mechanicsburg girls lacrosse reaches first ever postseason run in program history

The Mechanicsburg girls lacrosse team is in brand new territory.
The fear of the unknown, however, seems nonexistent. Instead, it’s replaced by excitement for the possibilities of what’s to come.
The Wildcats (11-7) will compete in the District 3 playoffs for the first time in program history — the program started in 2015.
They enter as the No. 10 seed in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings (the top 12 make the playoffs), traveling to play at No. 7 seed Hempfield (12-5) in a first round game Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that matchup advances to a quarterfinal game Thursday vs. No. 2 seed Manheim Township (13-2) at Governor Mifflin High School at 7 p.m.
The power rankings weren’t something head coach Matt Szejk and his team paid much attention to early on. But when the team hit a program record of seven wins this season, Szejk (who took over as head coach during the COVID-canceled 2019-20 season) began expressing playoff potential in team chats. From there, talk took off and the Wildcats started their journey toward history.
“Knowing we needed to reach the top 12, I would check daily, honestly, and noticed us moving up and down,” Szejk said. “It was exciting, and I realized this will give them something to focus on. Over the last two weeks we picked up a few wins and then one of our players posted a screenshot of the power rankings on our group chat on their own, and girls were commenting. At that point I knew these girls were paying close attention to the reality that a playoff bid was within our reach. When I saw that on the group chat I immediately texted my coaches saying, ‘They're paying attention!’”
The surprise of possibly making the playoffs was a welcome distraction for Szejk, especially when he started off with a squad containing six players who had never played lacrosse before. Szejk didn’t know what to expect when the season got going, but he and his team took it day by day, working on the basics and set skills.
Now he holds the reins of a squad that looks like a veteran bunch, led by senior attack Izzy Szejk (122 goals this season (and the head coach's daughter), junior middie Sophie Blair (22 goals), freshman attack Aliyah Quarles (10 goals) and junior Olivia Helms in goal.
As the games went on and the wins added up, the team — and playing together — was something to get excited about.
“At the beginning of the season we were struggling just to even get a team on the field at all,” Izzy Szejk said. “It wasn't until we recruited a few girls to join our team that I was able to envision all that we could do. The team had made so many improvements at the beginning of the season, and this was shown in practice and the first couple of games.
"After playing our first few games and seeing how our team was coming together, I was able to see the possibility of making playoffs.”
Those playoff dreams were finally realized Monday with a win over Carlisle, another Class 3A team that just missed the cutoff with the No. 13 spot. Matt and the rest of his team knew how much a win was needed against the Thundering Herd to keep that coveted playoff spot, and he said he could see that the team understood the pressure leading up to that game.
When the final buzzer sounded and the Wildcats realized they would finally see past the regular season, emotions ran high. It was a historic day for everyone and something none of them would forget anytime soon.
“The feeling after Monday’s game was amazing and rewarding,” Izzy said. “It was a tough game and Carlisle put up a good fight, so when the buzzer went off and we came out with the win, I was so happy and proud of our team.”
“We have been mentally preparing these girls for a few weeks for a possible playoff run,” Matt said. “For most of them, they have never been part of a team that went to playoffs or championships, so this was all new for many of them. The theme we are trying to convey is realizing the opportunity and encouraging them to dig deeper and give more than they have ever given before because that is what it takes.
"Teaching them that life is full of opportunity and it is best to take advantage of it when it comes along and don't let it pass you by. To be part of the first team to make playoffs is making history in Mechanicsburg and sets the tone for years to come and those that follow, so it was a big deal."
Mechanicsburg’s season ended with a 7-5 loss to Palmyra Wednesday, but the loss will be put on the back burner as the team looks to the postseason.
This is the Wildcats’ opportunity to shine and make even more history for their program, and they’re not shying away from anything.
“I would say that my biggest goal that I have for playoffs for our team would be to continue our intensity and hard work,” Izzy said. “Our goal for the season was to make playoffs and now that we are coming up on that, we can’t stop here. We have to keep up our hustle and play hard every single day.”
“We will play to win. That will be our mindset, regardless who we face that will be front and center in our preparation and play,” Matt said. “My goal will be the same for these girls. Realize the opportunity and go for it. Don't let it pass you by. Regardless of the outcome, if you give it your all regardless the outcome will be positive and worthy. Let's enjoy this ride because it will be something they talk about for the rest of their lives.”
The beginning of the season started with Matt’s vision to beat the program record of six wins. After that, it was to become a .500 team. Making the playoffs was the ultimate goal.
And now, Matt and the squad will set their sights on their first playoff win and more. All from a team that had to recruit players to get a full team together.
“What can I say? I am very proud of these girls and watching them grow as lacrosse players and as people,” Matt said. “To me that is most important. If making history is the prize from all the hard work and effort that comes from coaching, I am fulfilled in my duties. On a more personal note, I am also the dad of Izzy, and being able to share this journey with her during her senior season to me is priceless, and I am grateful I had the opportunity to do that.”
“Our goals from the very beginning of the season was to get a team on the field that was going to be able to compete,” Izzy said. “I am proud to say that we have done more than just accomplish this goal. We also wanted to break our school’s record for the amount of wins in a season. Our team is now currently 11-7 which is well beyond what our school has seen before for the girls lacrosse team.
“We made our goals and priorities, and now that the season is almost over we can look back and see that our hard work payed off and we were able to accomplish our goals.”
