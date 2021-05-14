From trying to field a team to playoff bound: Mechanicsburg girls lacrosse reaches first ever postseason run in program history

“I would say that my biggest goal that I have for playoffs for our team would be to continue our intensity and hard work,” Izzy said. “Our goal for the season was to make playoffs and now that we are coming up on that, we can’t stop here. We have to keep up our hustle and play hard every single day.”

“We will play to win. That will be our mindset, regardless who we face that will be front and center in our preparation and play,” Matt said. “My goal will be the same for these girls. Realize the opportunity and go for it. Don't let it pass you by. Regardless of the outcome, if you give it your all regardless the outcome will be positive and worthy. Let's enjoy this ride because it will be something they talk about for the rest of their lives.”

The beginning of the season started with Matt’s vision to beat the program record of six wins. After that, it was to become a .500 team. Making the playoffs was the ultimate goal.

And now, Matt and the squad will set their sights on their first playoff win and more. All from a team that had to recruit players to get a full team together.