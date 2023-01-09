Former Trinity head coach Dave Heisey joining CD East boys lacrosse as offensive coordinator

Sentinel Staff
Hall's goal gave Cumberland Valley a 7-6 win over Central York, advancing the Eagles to the district title game.
Christian Eby
Dave Heisey is going back to where his head boys lacrosse coaching roots began.
The former Trinity head coach was named Central Dauphin East’s offensive coordinator for the 2023 season in a Monday morning Twitter post. Heisey started his head coaching career with the Panthers in 2003 and guided CD East to a 23-9 record across two seasons.
Heisey coached the Shamrocks the last 12 seasons before his position was opened in July 2022. Under his direction, Trinity went a combined 157-59 and made 10 straight District 3 playoff appearances. Other program marks included a pair of District 3 titles (2018, 2021), two Mid-Penn Commonwealth crowns, two Mid-Penn Keystone titles and six consecutive PIAA tournament berths since 2016.
Jerry Standford was appointed Trinity’s head coach in August 2022. The 2023 season begins March 17.
Photos: Cumberland Valley defeats Trinity for 2022 Mid-Penn boys lacrosse championship
Cumberland Valley celebrates after defeating Trinity in the Mid-Penn Lacrosse Championship Friday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Cumberland Valley's Max Long, center, drives the ball down the field as Trinity's Justin Bordner, left, chases him during the second quarter in the Mid-Penn Lacrosse Championship Friday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Cumberland Valley's Max Wilken, left, looks for room around Trinity's Nico Chirieleison during the second quarter in the Mid-Penn Lacrosse Championship Friday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Cumberland Valley's Tristan Hall, center, pass the ball during the second quarter in the Mid-Penn Lacrosse Championship game against Trinity Friday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Cumberland Valley's Patrick Martin passes the ball during the second quarter in the Mid-Penn Lacrosse Championship game against Trinity Friday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Cumberland Valley's Nate Herbster, front, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second quarter in the Mid-Penn Lacrosse Championship game against Trinity Friday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Trinity's Owen Hammel, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second quarter in the Mid-Penn Lacrosse Championship game against Trinity Friday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Cumberland Valley celebrates after a strong second quarter in the Mid-Penn Lacrosse Championship game against Trinity Friday at Landis Field in Harrisburg.
Trinity celebrates after scoring a goal during the second quarter in the Mid-Penn Lacrosse Championship game against Cumberland Valley Friday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
Cumberland Valley Jonah Burd, left, drives the ball down the field at Trinity's Dalton Gerver, right, applies pressure during the second quarter in the Mid-Penn Lacrosse Championship Friday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.
