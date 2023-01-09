 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Lacrosse

Former Trinity head coach Dave Heisey joining CD East boys lacrosse as offensive coordinator

District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Trinity vs. Palmyra

Trinity's head coach Dave Heisey, left, and Josh Miller hug after winning the 2018 District 3 Class 2A championship at Central Dauphin's Speed Ebersole Stadium.

 Sentinel File

Hall's goal gave Cumberland Valley a 7-6 win over Central York, advancing the Eagles to the district title game.

Dave Heisey is going back to where his head boys lacrosse coaching roots began.

Boys Lacrosse: Trinity opens head coach Dave Heisey's position after 12 seasons

The former Trinity head coach was named Central Dauphin East’s offensive coordinator for the 2023 season in a Monday morning Twitter post. Heisey started his head coaching career with the Panthers in 2003 and guided CD East to a 23-9 record across two seasons.

Heisey coached the Shamrocks the last 12 seasons before his position was opened in July 2022. Under his direction, Trinity went a combined 157-59 and made 10 straight District 3 playoff appearances. Other program marks included a pair of District 3 titles (2018, 2021), two Mid-Penn Commonwealth crowns, two Mid-Penn Keystone titles and six consecutive PIAA tournament berths since 2016.

HS Lacrosse: Trinity hires head boys and girls coaches for 2023 season

Jerry Standford was appointed Trinity’s head coach in August 2022. The 2023 season begins March 17.

