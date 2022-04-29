Drew Bedard leaving imprint on Mechanicsburg lacrosse after losing freshman season to pectus excavatum

Taylor Perkins, the boys lacrosse head coach at Red Land and club 2024 Team Money, can still remember the scene from the latter's practice in July 2021.

“It was kind of that classic three-on-two drill," he said, "and Drew took a big hit and everybody just stopped. We didn't know what to think.”

“Drew” is Drew Bedard, now a sophomore attack man on the Mechanicsburg boys lacrosse team and member of 2024 Team Money in the offseason.

During that July 2021 Team Money practice, Bedard endured the big hit. It was similar to hits he had taken across nine years on the lacrosse circuit.

But the context was unique.

That July practice was the first time in eight months that Bedard faced contact on the lacrosse field.

“He got right back up,” Perkins said, “didn't say a word, came back, got the ball again and scored the next play. It was an electric atmosphere after that.”

In November 2020, Bedard underwent surgery to correct pectus excavatum, a condition in which the breastbone sinks into the chest, and in severe cases, can interfere with the function of the heart and lungs.

Bedard’s condition forced him to miss his varsity freshman season with the Wildcats and to consider dropping the sport altogether. But that July 2021 practice rekindled Bedard's love for lacrosse and led to him making an imprint with the Mechanicsburg varsity team this spring.

“I was kind of dragging a little bit,' Bedard said. "My conditioning wasn't really on par with the rest of the team, but I was doing well. … I think it was good for me to return, honestly, and it did feel great.”

The surgery

Bedard’s condition never caused any pain, but it limited his lung capacity, which hindered his athletic abilities. While playing over the years, Bedard said he struggled with his stamina and was forced to catch his breath more frequently than expected.

Bedard said he didn’t recognize anything wrong until seventh grade. According to KidsHealth.org, people born with pectus excavatum have no known cause for the condition. In most cases, signs go unnoticed until the teenage years. Symptoms for the condition, more commonly found in boys, commonly peak around the time of a growth spurt. It is estimated there are roughly 200,000 cases of pectus excavatum in the United States each year.

“Once I was starting to grow a little more,” Bedard said, “in my chest, just one day, I just kind of noticed that there was an indent in my chest. Then we got it looked at probably a year later as I was going on with it. It was messing with my lung capacity, but at that time, I didn't really think it was that that was affecting it. I just felt I was out of shape.”

Doctors examined Bedard through X-rays and determined surgery would be needed. In his case, the condition had become more severe, affecting the function of his heart and lungs. Usually, pectus excavatum can be managed through physical therapy and other practices.

“It didn't really hit me," Bedard said, "just the grasp of it until probably a week before the surgery, and I was starting to get a little bit nervous. Other than that, I wasn't really too scared. Obviously, it was a major surgery, but I was just trying to keep my wits about me.”

Bedard underwent the procedure at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. It took about six hours, and Bedard remained in the hospital for the next five days to begin recuperating.

During that time, Bedard felt a wave of pain in his chest.

“It was agonizing pain," he said, "like the worst pain I've ever felt. Like 100 times. I was screaming and it was definitely not fun. But eventually, they figured it out. It was still very painful, but I was feeling a little bit better.”

Getting back into gear

Bedard described the first two to three months of his recovery as "a really weird feeling." He was unable to sit up on his own. His sternum area was also numb to the touch due to cryoablation, a procedure in which an extremely cold liquid or instrument called a cryoprobe is applied to freeze and destroy abnormal tissue.

Bedard’s pain following the surgery gradually subsided. He passed the time by playing video games, including Call of Duty: Warzone among a selection of other titles.

Lacrosse still wasn’t a possibility.

“It wasn't that it really hurt,” Bedard said, “I just was physically incapable of (standing and sitting up).”

Over the next few months, Bedard began to increase his physical activity. Any form of contact to the chest was still prohibited, but he spent days at the Messiah University lacrosse field with his dad, Todd Bedard, working on shooting drills and taking in some wall-ball. He also fine-tuned his stickwork during this time, now considering it one of his top skills on the pitch.

Meanwhile, his lung capacity improved. Bedard eventually started going to the gym five to six days a week — coupled with cardio on the off days — to strengthen his stamina and conditioning. His lungs showed improvement right away.

Bedard’s recovery spanned eight months, with six being the original predicted time table. He credited the people around him for driving his recovery.

“My dad was probably my biggest help,” Bedard said, “because he was always the one I would practice with. We would go out and he would feed me balls and practice shooting and all that, and he was always pushing me to get better and get into the weight room and stuff like that. Eventually, it got to a point where I started going to the weight room and doing those things on my own, but I definitely don't think I could have done it without him pushing me.”

The comeback

The bulk of Bedard’s recovery occurred during one of the area's surges of COVID-19 cases. With him confined to no physical activity or training for the first three months, Bedard pins the pandemic as the main reason he lost his initial urge to return to the lacrosse field.

“It was a rough time in my life,” Bedard said. “I was just kind of sitting at my house not being able to really do anything, so I was just playing video games and doing whatever. And I kind of started to enjoy that, and I was kind of thinking about not returning to lacrosse. But eventually, I decided that I did want to play again, and I started to pick up my stick a little more.”

His practice sessions with his dad keyed his return. However, Todd ran into Bedard’s club coach Josh Bergey at an Independence Day party and was introduced to Perkins, who had become the Team Money head coach the year prior. Perkins, whose team needed extra players at practice, invited Bedard to come practice with the team.

The first practice is where everything clicked.

"He's just the quiet, hardworking kid," Perkins said, "that I think really missed [being with] childhood friends that he grew up playing lacrosse with.”

With his resurgence onto the lacrosse scene, Bedard’s love for the game and knack for finding the back of the net has carried into this spring with the Wildcats. Mechanicsburg took a 5-8 record into the weekend, growing as a group after the loss of several of last year's key players to graduation.

Bedard has been the team’s offensive spark plug, netting 21 goals, scooping 10 ground balls and dishing out five assists. He competes with a bar in his chest cavity — which will be removed his senior year — and wears a medical bracelet in the event of a cardiac emergency that alerts others of the bar in his chest.

He plays with no physical restrictions.

“Drew kind of does his own thing,” Mechanicsburg head coach Barton Miller said, “but he's a super hard worker and is having a great first year of varsity lacrosse. After missing last year … he's been doing just a super job for us. Drew’s just a real hard working kid and it’s a pleasure to have him on the field and to coach, really.”

Through his journey, Bedard continues to inspire those surrounding him. Even if he doesn’t recognize it, he’s also taught them valuable lessons.

“He’s just one play at a time, one day at a time, keep moving forward kind of a kid,” Miller said, “and that's an important lesson for all of us. I think don't dwell on the past, try not to look too far ahead and live each day to its fullest. And I think that's why he enjoys playing lacrosse and being part of the team.”

“To see him, again, perform this spring,” Perkins said, “all that hard work is paying off. It just shows a true testament to his character and his work ethic.”

And for Bedard himself, he’s able to reflect on his journey. In spring 2021, he was unsure of the next steps in his lacrosse career — if he wanted to hang things up or press forward.

The one hit in the July 2021 practice changed all of that. He found his love for the sport again.

Now, he’s thriving with Mechanicsburg this spring.

“I think the biggest takeaway is probably that if I ever have any self-doubt in my mind, and this goes for anybody to be honest,” Bedard said, “if you ever have any self-doubt in your mind, or doubt that you're not good enough, all you have to do is work your hardest and you'll surprise yourself.”

