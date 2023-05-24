With victories in the first round of the 2023 District 3 lacrosse postseason Monday and Tuesday, the Carlisle boys and Trinity girls now shoot to win in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

The Cumberland Valley girls also enter the playoff picture after receiving a Class 3A first-round bye. Carlisle will compete in the 3A boys quarters, and Trinity in the 2A girls. The Red Land boys hosted Trinity in a 2A quarterfinal Wednesday.

Below are previews for each matchup.

Class 3A boys

No. 7 Carlisle (14-4) at No. 2 Dallastown (16-1)

When/where: 5 p.m., at York Suburban High School

How they got here: Carlisle grabbed an early lead against Red Lion in Tuesday’s first round and maintained the advantage to a 13-8 win. Dallastown bypassed the first round as the second seed.

What’s next?: The winner draws Central York or South Western in the semifinals.

Notes: The Herd angle for their first semifinal berth since 2014. The Wildcats have yet to appear in the district final four. Either team can secure a PIAA tournament berth with a win.

Matt Balas spearheaded the Carlisle attack Tuesday, pumping in four goals. His barrage was complemented by two scores each from Brayden Burge, Ezeekai Thomas and Isaac Beals. Matt Serafin distributed a team-high three assists, and Cayden Plank stopped 10 Red Lion shots in goal. Senior Evan Mitchell leads Dallastown with 87 goals while Griffin Pickett and Connor Farrell have scored 50-plus each.

Class 3A girls

No. 6 Wilson (14-4-1) at No. 3 Cumberland Valley (15-4)

When/where: 6 p.m., at Eagle View Field

How they got here: Wilson bounced Central Dauphin 22-3 in Tuesday’s first round. CV earned a first-round bye as the third seed.

What’s next?: The winner advances to Tuesday’s semifinals opposite Red Lion or South Western.

Notes: The Bulldogs can advance to their fifth straight district semifinal with a win. Wilson reeled in bronze-medal honors last year after defeating Hempfield 14-8 in the third-place game. CV hasn’t reached the semifinals since 2018. Thursday's winner punches its ticket to states.

Class 2A girls

No. 12 Trinity (11-7) at No. 4 Lower Dauphin (15-2)

When/where: 2 p.m., at Lower Dauphin Middle School

How they got here: Trinity knocked off No. 5 Susquehannock in an opener Monday, 16-14. LD coasted to the quarterfinals with a first-round bye.

What’s next?: The winner will reach the semifinals and face Hershey or Kennard-Dale.

Notes: Monday’s triumph was the Shamrocks’ first in the district tournament since 2017. A win Thursday would send them to their first semifinal. The Falcons would also earn their first trip to the semis with a victory.

Sienna Chirieleison’s 10 goals powered Trinity’s victory Monday, and Morgan Coleman tacked on another five. Chirieleison also paced the ‘Rocks in draw controls (10), assists (three) and caused turnovers (three). Natali Downey netted six saves in the cage.

