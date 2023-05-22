The ball gets rolling on the District 3 boys and girls lacrosse postseason Tuesday with first-round action.

Four local teams will compete, including the Carlisle and Cumberland Valley boys, and the Red Land and Trinity girls. The Herd and Eagles play in the boys 3A bracket while the Patriots and Shamrocks compete in the 2A girls field.

The Trinity boys hosted a 2A first-round game Monday against York Catholic. The Red Land boys (2A) and CV girls (3A) received first-round byes.

Following is a game-by-game breakdown.

Class 3A boys

No. 11 Cumberland Valley (12-5) at No. 6 South Western (15-3)

When/where: 7 p.m., at South Western High School

How they got here: CV finished its regular season on a high note, winning five of its last six. South Western ripped off seven wins to cap its regular season.

Up next: The winner faces Central York in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Common opponents: The Eagles and Mustangs shared three common opponents: Carlisle, Mechanicsburg and Susquehannock. Both teams fell to Susky and topped the Wildcats, but split with the Herd. South Western won 9-8 in overtime against Carlisle while the Herd dispatched CV 11-7.

Notes: The Eagles return to the postseason after winning district silver and advancing to the PIAA quarterfinals last year. CV has qualified for the playoffs each season since 2015.

The Mustangs dropped a district opener to Wilson last spring. Last year was South Western’s first playoff appearance since 2019 when the Mustangs earned their last postseason win.

No. 10 Red Lion (11-4) at No. 7 Carlisle (13-4)

When/where: 7 p.m. at Carlisle High School

How they got here: The Lions manufactured six straight wins to finish their regular season. The Herd ended the regular season with 12 straight wins after a 1-3 start.

Next up: The winner draws No. 2 Dallastown in Thursday’s quarters.

Common opponents: South Western was the only common opponent between the teams. Red Lion and Carlisle went a combined 0-2 against the Mustangs, as the Lions dropped a 10-7 decision and the Herd fell 9-8 in an overtime affair.

Notes: The Lions look to avenge a 2022 opening-round loss to Penn Manor. Red Lion has qualified for the postseason seven of the last eight years.

The Herd advanced to last year’s quarterfinals after striking down Governor Mifflin in the first round in its first appearance since 2017. The Herd’s 12-game winning streak pushed them to a Mid-Penn Commonwealth crown, their first since 2014, and silver-medal honors in the conference. Carlisle fell to Trinity in the Mid-Penn title tilt, 11-10.

Class 2A girls

No. 12 Trinity (10-7) at No. 5 Susquehannock (12-4)

When/where: 4 p.m. at South Western High School

How they got here: Trinity ended the regular season with four consecutive wins to secure its playoff berth. Susquehannock won five straight to finish the regular season and nine of its last 10 overall.

What’s next?: The winner matches up with Lower Dauphin in Thursday’s quarters.

Common opponents: The Shamrocks and Warriors crossed over for one opponent — York Catholic. The Irish squeaked out a season-opening 16-12 triumph against Trinity while the Warriors defeated York Catholic 11-5 April 20.

Notes: The Shamrocks make their second straight entry into the postseason while seeking their second district win in program history, and their first since 2017. Trinity dropped a 23-7 opener last spring against Palmyra. Sophomore Sienna Chirieleison leads the ‘Rocks with 116 goals while junior Morgan Coleman has whisked in 76 to complement 38 assists.

The Warriors won district bronze last spring and punched their ticket to the PIAA tournament. Susky outlasted Red Land 9-8 in the 2022 district third-place game and has qualified for the postseason each year since 2014.

No. 9 Kennard-Dale (12-5) at No. 8 Red Land (13-5)

When/where: 7 p.m. at West Shore Stadium

How they got here: A midseason five-game winning streak and four wins in their first five games helped improve the Rams’ playoff chances. The Patriots strung together five straight wins to start the season and won eight of their final 10 to capture first-round home-field advantage.

Up next: The winner takes on top-ranked Hershey in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Common opponents: Both Kennard-Dale and Red Land faced Lampeter-Strasburg in a nonleague clash. L-S defeated both squads, the Rams 13-11 and the Patriots 18-11.

Notes: Kennard-Dale is back in the district tournament after a year’s absence. In their last postseason appearance, the Rams knocked off Berks Catholic in a first-round overtime thriller, 14-13.

The Patriots are making their fourth straight entrance into the district postseason. Red Land came one game shy of the program’s first state berth last year, falling to Susquehannock 9-8 in the third-place game.

