 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Wilson keeps the pressure on in Class 3A quarterfinal win over Cumberland Valley
0 comments
alert
District 3 Girls Lacrosse

District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Wilson keeps the pressure on in Class 3A quarterfinal win over Cumberland Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CV Carlisle Girls Lacrosse 2 (copy)

Cumberland Valley’s Kirra Crowley, right, led the Eag;es in goals in Thursday's District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal loss to Wilson.

 Sentinel file

Get to know more about the 2021 Eagles with inside information from one of their own.

It seemed Wilson had the secret behind beating Cumberland Valley.

And that seemed to be running a fast and consistent offense.

No. 3 Wilson (15-4) kept that up throughout the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal game Thursday night, downing the No. 6 Eagles 18-12. The Bulldogs had racked up a 2-0 lead with 22 minutes to go in the first half, but CV kept the pressure on, lowering that lead to just three, 11-8, going into halftime.

“The outcome of today’s game was, of course, not what we wanted,” Eagles head coach Emily Savini said through text message. “The girls never gave up and played until the final buzzer.”

Kate Troutman led the Bulldogs with five goals, while teammate Kayla Wilkes added four and Lindsay Fox a hat trick. Mana Sasarah was the rock in Wilson’s goal, making two saves to nab the W.

The Eagles were led by Kirra Crowley’s five goals. K.K. Ball added four in the loss, while Natalie Manchon made 17 saves between the pipes.

The Eagles end their season at 11-6.

“Reflecting on our season as a collective whole, we have improved so much together as a team,” Savini said. “I’m super proud of the dedication and perseverance this team has shown through the up’s and down’s. We will miss all our seniors and their leadership next year. They set a great example for our underclassmen to follow next year.”

District 3 Girls Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for May 20
District 3 Boys Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for May 20

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News