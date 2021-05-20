District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Wilson keeps the pressure on in Class 3A quarterfinal win over Cumberland Valley

It seemed Wilson had the secret behind beating Cumberland Valley.

And that seemed to be running a fast and consistent offense.

No. 3 Wilson (15-4) kept that up throughout the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal game Thursday night, downing the No. 6 Eagles 18-12. The Bulldogs had racked up a 2-0 lead with 22 minutes to go in the first half, but CV kept the pressure on, lowering that lead to just three, 11-8, going into halftime.

“The outcome of today’s game was, of course, not what we wanted,” Eagles head coach Emily Savini said through text message. “The girls never gave up and played until the final buzzer.”

Kate Troutman led the Bulldogs with five goals, while teammate Kayla Wilkes added four and Lindsay Fox a hat trick. Mana Sasarah was the rock in Wilson’s goal, making two saves to nab the W.

The Eagles were led by Kirra Crowley’s five goals. K.K. Ball added four in the loss, while Natalie Manchon made 17 saves between the pipes.

The Eagles end their season at 11-6.