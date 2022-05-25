District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Susquehannock edges Red Land, 9-8, in 2A third-place game

DALLASTOWN — For the Susquehannock girls lacrosse team, the final three minutes of Wednesday’s District 3 Class 2A third-place game wasn’t about putting the ball in the back of net.

It was about holding onto it for dear life.

The visiting and No. 4-seeded Patriots needed to retain possession, trailing by one, as time bled away. The Warriors, having lost the possession advantage for most of Wednesday’s clash, were forced to execute crisp and clean passes and keep the rock out of Red Land’s vicinity.

The No. 3-ranked Warriors passed the nerve-racking test and thanks to a go-ahead goal from Addison Roeder with four minutes, 15 seconds left, Susquehannock escaped a gritty Red Land bunch with a 9-8 victory at Dallastown High School’s American Legion Field. The win secured the Warriors the final District 3 seat in the PIAA 2A state tournament scheduled to open Tuesday.

“They played well,” Red Land head coach Jess Stetler said of her team. “The defense killed it and they kept it hot on offense, which is what we knew we needed to do because they play a zone. Last year it was their zone that killed us, so we were prepared going into it.

“It just wasn’t enough.”

Last spring, the Patriots and Warriors met in the district quarterfinals where Susquehannock sped off with an 18-6 triumph. Red Land extracted last year’s experience and corrected the mistakes from the runaway defeat.

Still, the Warriors tested the Patriots’ attack Wednesday, a group that keys on ball movement. Susquehannock (16-2) muscled the Patriots into more up-tempo offensive sequences and forced passes to go awry.

Red Land (17-4) matched the Warriors’ intensity on its defensive end, collecting an unofficial 12 ground balls and forcing seven turnovers.

“I think we had opportunities,” Stetler said, “and we just took ourselves out of it, honestly. We dropped the ball a couple times and had a couple of passes we didn't need to make.”

However, there were several instances where the Patriots did pick apart the gridlocked Warrior defense. Red Land opened Wednesday’s match on a 2-0 lead off goals from Kenna Duffie and Olivia Glinski and carried its lead to 5-3 with six minutes remaining in the first half.

Susquehannock narrowed the deficit to one at 6-5 at halftime, but the Patriots held strong and remained in-check. The senior tandem of Duffie and Zayda Crumpton powered the Red Land offense Wednesday. Duffie pocketed a team-high four goals while Crumpton, a Kent State University commit, buried a hat trick.

“It was huge,” Stetler said of the Patriots’ first-half possession, “and I think it showed in the second half. I think we possessed it more in the first and then in the second, they won the second half.”

Facing the one-score deficit, and after Crumpton’s third goal to open the second half, Susquehannock sprung to a 3-0 run with a pair of goals from Sydney Marusko and a tally from Rachel Stiffler.

With the one-goal edge at hand, Duffie recorded her fourth score off a Crumpton assist from point-blank range with 5:20 left in the game. Roeder responded a minute later though, rolling her shot between the legs of Patriot goalkeeper Carlee Collier for the eventual game-clinching dagger.

Roeder registered a hat trick, but the Warriors were paced by four goals from Marusko. Stiffler also chipped in a duo. Collier notched six saves for the Pats, including four swipes within the first 10 minutes of regulation.

“They just capitalized on all their shots,” Stetler said of the Warriors, “and I think not having our varsity starting goalie (Kylie Smith) this season, for games like this, hurt us. Carlee did fantastic, but she isn't as strong low, getting her stick there. She gets her body there, but her stick isn't as fast, and she knows that. But things like that, when you have a small team like ours hurt us in games like this when you can make it to the postseason.”

The Patriots fell short Wednesday, but still etched a handful of firsts in the Red Land record books. The 2022 Patriots were the first group to win a district quarterfinal game and advance to the semifinals in program history.

Seniors like Duffie and Crumpton laid the framework for years to come.

“We definitely made history,”Stetler said. “This group of seniors is huge to the program, and I think it was a big deal. We didn’t do what we wanted to do, but we can't win them all.”

