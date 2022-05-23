District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Red Land falls in 2A semifinals to Twin Valley, 20-8

The Red Land girls lacrosse team fell to top-seeded Twin Valley 20-8 Monday night in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals.

With the loss, the No. 4 Patriots drop to the third-place match set for Wednesday, where they’ll face No. 3 Susquehannock. The Warriors fell to No. 2 York Catholic in the other semifinal contest Monday night, 8-5.

In addition to fighting for third-place bragging rights Wednesday, Red Land wrestles for a berth to the PIAA state tournament with the Top 3 teams in the 2A bracket earning a bid. A ticket to the state tournament would be the first of its kind for Red Land.

The Patriots had already made history Monday by reaching the district semifinal round for the first time as a program.

