District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Previewing Red Land's 2A third-place game

The Red Land girls lacrosse team fell to top-seeded Twin Valley in Monday’s District 3 Class 2A semifinals but still has a chance to extend its postseason run.

The Patriots will take on Susquehannock Wednesday in the district third-place game, as a berth to the PIAA tournament hangs in the balance.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, here’s a peek into Red Land’s win-or-go home contest:

Class 2A

No. 4 Red Land (17-3) at No. 3 Susquehannock (15-2)

Site and time: Wednesday, at Dallastown High School, 700 New School Lane, Dallastown (17313), 7 p.m.

How they got here: The Patriots dropped a 20-8 decision to Twin Valley Monday on the Raiders’ home turf. The Warriors put up a good fight against York Catholic — the defending district champion — Monday but fell in an 8-5 affair. Earlier in the season, York Catholic downed Susquehannock in a 16-6 victory.

Notes: Red Land’s quest to reach its first district title game came up short, however, a win Wednesday would mark the Patriots’ first trip to the state tournament in program history. The Pats already etched a pair of firsts this postseason with their first district quarterfinal triumph and first trip to the district semifinals. Red Land’s eight goals Monday were its lowest output of the 2022 campaign after the team cracked double digits in its previous 19 outings.

The Warriors are in a position to capture their second straight state tournament berth, having reached the playoff dance last spring by finishing third in the district. In last spring’s third-place contest, Susquehannock outlasted Cocalico 7-6 in overtime. Like the Patriots, goals have come at a surplus this season for the Warriors with an average of 15.2 scores per game.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

