District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Previewing Red Land's 2A semifinal contest against Twin Valley

The Red Land girls lacrosse team made history last week, and the Patriots are looking for more.

Red Land's 11-10 win over Lampeter-Strasburg in Wednesday’s District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals gave the program its first district quarterfinal victory.

The Patriots face top-seeded Twin Valley Monday in hopes of reaching the district title game.

Here’s a look into the Patriots’ semifinal contest:

Class 2A

No. 4 Red Land (17-2) at No. 1 Twin Valley (18-1)

Site and time: Monday, at Twin Valley High School, 4897 North Twin Valley Road, Elverson (19520), 7 p.m.

How they got here: After receiving a first-round bye, the Patriots escaped a toe-to-toe battle with L-S Wednesday in an 11-10 decision. Twin Valley also earned a first-round bye before dispatching No. 9 Cocalico 20-6 Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Notes: Red Land was held to its lowest scoring output of the season against the Pioneers Wednesday. The team’s previous low was 12 goals against Cumberland Valley May 5, when the Pats dropped a 14-12 decision. In Thursday’s triumph, junior Olivia Glinski reached her 200th career point off an assist at the beginning of the second half. In the May 5 game against CV, Glinski scored her 100th career goal.

The Raiders haven’t lost since April 2, when they fell to Manheim Township 13-8. Twin Valley carries a 15-game winning streak into Monday and averages 15.6 goals per outing. Seventeen appears to be the Raiders’ magic number, having struck for 17 tallies in 10 games this spring.

Twin Valley was last year's Class 2A runner-up. The Raiders fell to York Catholic 14-8 in the 2021 championship game.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

