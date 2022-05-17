District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Previewing Cumberland Valley and Red Land's quarterfinal matchups

The District 3 girls lacrosse postseason marches on, and after first-round byes, Cumberland Valley and Red Land are ready to take their best aim at district hardware.
Wednesday, the Eagles and Patriots host quarterfinal games against Governor Mifflin and Lampeter-Strasburg, respectively.
Ahead of Wednesday’s contests, here’s a look into each matchup.
Class 3A
No. 6 Governor Mifflin (13-5) at No. 3 Cumberland Valley (15-4)
Site and time: Eagle View Stadium, 6 p.m.
Common opponents: Governor Mifflin knows the Eagle View turf well, having met the Eagles during the regular season. In an April 2 meeting, CV mounted an eight-goal comeback on the Mustangs and eked out a 15-14 victory. Aside from their head-to-head matchup, the Mustangs and Eagles each squared off against Exeter Township, Hershey and Hempfield over the course of their 2022 campaigns.
Notes: Cumberland Valley makes its 12th consecutive appearance in the district postseason. The Eagles suffered a Mid-Penn Championship loss to Hershey Friday (17-7) but won three straight prior to the setback. A CV battalion led by KK Ball, Kirra Crowley and Anna Keitel punched in 20-plus goals on six occasions this season with a season high of 27.
The Mustangs matched the Eagles’ six 20-plus goal outings this spring and currently ride a four-game winning streak. Governor Mifflin also has experience on its side with trips to the postseason every year since 2013. The Mustangs outlasted No. 11 Red Lion Monday, 10-8, to book their quarterfinal appearance against the Eagles.
Class 2A
No. 5 Lampeter-Strasburg (13-4) at No. 4 Red Land (16-2)
Site and time: West Shore Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Common opponents: The Patriots and Pioneers faced three common opponents this spring in Hershey, Elizabethtown, Eastern York and Warwick. Red Land and L-S both topped the Bears, Golden Knights and Warriors but fell to the Trojans 15-14 and 12-10, respectively.
Notes: Red Land enters its third straight district postseason. Goals have come at a torrid pace for the Patriots, who scored 20-plus goals in eight games and averaged 18.5 per outing. It’s also been a season of milestones with seniors Zayda Crumpton and Kenna Duffie scoring 200th career goals and junior Olivia Glinski pocketing her 100th.
Lampeter-Strasburg has stamped its ticket to the district tournament every year since 2016. The Pioneers also have knack for scoring goals aplenty, eclipsing the 20-plus goal mark on six occasions this spring. L-S defeated Garden Spot — which was making its first district playoff appearance — Monday, 18-8, to cement their trip to the quarterfinals Wednesday.
