District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Previewing Carlisle and Trinity's first-round games

The District 3 girls lacrosse postseason is upon us, and two Sentinel-area teams are kicking off the action Monday in first-round play.

In Class 3A, Carlisle travels to South Western while Trinity makes the trip to Palmyra in Class 2A.

Ahead of Monday’s contests, here’s a preview into each matchup.

Class 3A

No. 10 Carlisle (10-6) at No. 7 South Western (16-2)

Site and time: South Western High School, 200 Bowman Road, Hanover (17331), 5 p.m.

Common opponents: Both the Herd and Mustangs squared off against Northern and Spring Grove this spring, combining for a 4-0 record. Carlisle pounced on the Polar Bears for a 24-6 victory and edged Spring Grove 13-10 early in the season. Meanwhile, South Western poured on 25-2 and 24-5 victories over Northern and Spring Grove, respectively. The teams also faced Elizabethtown and Chambersburg over the course of the season and downed the Bears and Trojans with convincing wins.

Notes: Carlisle returns to the postseason for the first time since 2018 and seeks its first district playoff win in program history. The Herd bring a two-game losing streak into the postseason, having dropped contests to State College and Red Land Wednesday and Thursday. Prior to the short losing skid, Carlisle strung together three straight wins where it averaged 21.3 goals per game.

The Mustangs ride a 10-game winning streak into the playoffs and have scored 20-plus goals in each of their last four games. Along with the bounty of goals of late, South Western struck for 20 or more scores in 11 outings this year. The Mustangs average a whopping 20.8 goals per game.

Class 2A

No. 10 Trinity (10-7) at No. 7 Palmyra (12-6)

Site and time: Palmyra High School/OAL Sports Complex, 1125 Park Drive, Palmyra (17078), 7 p.m.

Common opponents: The Shamrocks' and Cougars' schedules featured a myriad of common opponents and a head-to-head matchup. In an April 27 meeting, Trinity outdueled Palmyra in a 20-14 offensive showdown at COBO Field.

Notes: Trinity carries a three-game winning stretch into the playoffs and makes its first visit to the district postseason since 2018. A key factor in the Shamrocks’ return was Sienna Chirieleison, who has scored 135 goals with 23 assists in her freshman season. Sophomore Morgan Coleman has also been Trinity’s additional offensive engine, burying 78 goals and dishing 73 helpers.

The Cougars have won three of their last four entering the playoffs. Through 18 games, Palmyra has averaged 13.6 goals per game. Sophomore Morgan Lantz leads the Cougars’ offensive charge with 62 goals while Avery Russell and Katie Lintz have pocketed 43 and 41, respectively.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.