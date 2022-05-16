District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Palmyra grabs momentum, eliminates Trinity in 2A opener

Palmyra learned a lesson from its first battle with Trinity and grabbed a 23-7 victory at Palmyra when the two teams met again Monday in the District 3 Class 2A first round in girl’s lacrosse.

Trinity had beaten Palmyra 20-14 on April 27 at Trinity. In a key facet of the game, the Shamrocks won the faceoff war, controlling the ball and setting up shots. The offensive control helped Trinity maintain the momentum.

Monday night was the opposite. Palmyra’s Alicia Battistelli was able to win the first two faceoffs against Morgan Coleman, and the Cougars used that momentum to score two goals. After a Shamrock goal, the Shamrocks were called for a faceoff violation on possession No. 4, and the Cougars scored again to take a 3-1 lead. Morgan Lantz scored twice in that run.

“We knew after the first game we needed to win faceoffs,” said Palmyra coach Nicki Lloyd. “They won every faceoff, and we had to play defense against Coleman and Chirielieson the whole time. We just couldn’t win a faceoff, and they had the momentum. Alicia did a great job tonight winning faceoffs and giving us the momentum.”

Seventh-seed Palmyra (13-6) would go on to score the next seven goals to take a commanding 10-1 lead.

The Cougars were running through the Shamrocks and were also getting every loose ball to maintain possession. Lantz led the way with six first-half goals and tallied two more in the second half to finish with eight goals and two assists. Avery Russell added four goals and two assists, including her 100th career goal. Katie Lintz added four goals and Jordan Van Zant had a pair of scores.

For the Shamrocks, Sienna Chirieleison tallied four goals and Coleman added three. Each added an assist.

Defensively, the Cougars doubled the two Shamrock stars and forced them to go through traffic or find other players to step up.

Girls Lacrosse: Hannah Hanger brings 'gamer-type' play to Carlisle's first trip to districts since 2018 In her first and only season with Carlisle, Hannah Hanger has provided an offensive punch that has kept opposing defenses on their toes and has steered the Herd to their first district playoff berth since 2018.

“It is hard to win when you can’t win the faceoffs and draw control,” Trinity coach Alanna Stuart said. “I think mentally we took ourselves out of the game a bit quicker than normal. We had a tough game and it is always tough to battle when you are on the road and they are scoring quickly. We are a very young team. We only graduate four seniors and our junior, sophomore and freshman classes are very talented, so we look forward to the future. We made the postseason, which was a goal. Morgan set records for goals and assists and had over 300 draw controls. Sienna had a great season goal-wise but again we are a team and those things don’t happen without the defense and the other players who did their jobs.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0