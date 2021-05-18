District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Mechanicsburg's record-setting season ends in loss to Hempfield in District 3 Class 3A first round

HEMPFIELD — Mechanicsburg’s growth as a girls lacrosse program had been on display throughout this season, with the Wildcats making the jump from recent start-up program to district playoff qualifier.
Tuesday brought a look at the formidable next step in the journey.
No. 7 Hempfield, which has qualified for every District 3 tournament since girls lacrosse was sanctioned in 2009, grabbed control early and never looked back in rolling to a 15-3 victory over No. 10 Mechanicsburg in a District 3 Class 3A first round playoff game at Hempfield High School.
The Black Knights were balanced and efficient from the start, jumping to an 8-0 lead just 5:47 into the game. The lead reached 11-0 before Mechanicsburg found the board with 9:26 to go in the first half, and by that time Hempfield was well on its way to booking a quarterfinal date Thursday against No. 2 Manheim Twp., which remains the reigning district champ after winning in 2019.
Mechanicsburg closes its school record–setting season with an 11-8 mark.
From trying to field a team to playoff bound: Mechanicsburg girls lacrosse reaches first ever postseason run in program history
Standing out
Hempfield’s early blitz was made possible by its work in the center circle. The Hempfield midfield, led by Kelsea Dague on the draw, continually returned possession to the Knights and kept the ball away from prolific Mechanicsburg attacker Izzy Szejk. Hempfield also made sure it would cash in those possessions. Kayla Brooks had four goals in the first half, one of five Knights to register multiple goals in the first 25 minutes. Brynn Axe had two goals and two assists and was in the middle of a balanced Hempfield offense.
Szejk did find the board in her final game as a Wildcat, capping her 122-goal campaign by scoring all three of the Wildcat goals. The last of those came in transition off an assist from Lauren Costello.
By the numbers
The scoring pace slowed after Mechanicsburg called timeout with 18:34 to go, but by that time the damage had been done by an efficient Hempfield offense that put together some impressive numbers: an 8-0 lead, eight of the first nine draws won, five different players in the scoring column and no Mechanicsburg possession allowed until after the Knights had scored their fifth goal.
Hempfield’s Haylee Eide scored back-to-back goals, the second with 12:27 to go in the first half, to forge a 10-0 lead and set the running clock in motion.
They said it
Hempfield coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff on her team’s draw control: “It was all of the circle people. Kelsea is great at directing the ball and then Brynn Axe is phenomenal at getting the draw. Same thing with Kayla Brooks, she did an awesome job today. We did a really good job as a team within that center circle to win those draws.”
Ovchinnikoff on the quick start: “That’s what we talked about pregame, about coming out with intensity. We wanted to be consistent and be smart with the ball.”
Mechanicsburg coach Matt Szejk: “We’ve opened some eyes, I think, and drawn some attention to our program. I am very proud of these girls and what they did. I think from this point momentum is going to grow for lacrosse. One thing that’s big is that it’s okay to play multiple sports, and and we had good examples of that on this team. If we could get some of those athletes out, they might find that they enjoy it like these girls did this year.”
Matt Szejk on his daughter Izzy Szejk’s season and career: “Ever since she told us she wanted to play at the highest level, we said things would have to change because she’s a smaller girl, and she’s going to have to work harder than anybody else. And honestly, she has done that. She had 122 goals this season and that’s an insane achievement that’s well deserved. She’s earned it. If you put the work in, it does pay off.”