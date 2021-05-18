District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Mechanicsburg's record-setting season ends in loss to Hempfield in District 3 Class 3A first round

Szejk did find the board in her final game as a Wildcat, capping her 122-goal campaign by scoring all three of the Wildcat goals. The last of those came in transition off an assist from Lauren Costello.

By the numbers

The scoring pace slowed after Mechanicsburg called timeout with 18:34 to go, but by that time the damage had been done by an efficient Hempfield offense that put together some impressive numbers: an 8-0 lead, eight of the first nine draws won, five different players in the scoring column and no Mechanicsburg possession allowed until after the Knights had scored their fifth goal.

Hempfield’s Haylee Eide scored back-to-back goals, the second with 12:27 to go in the first half, to forge a 10-0 lead and set the running clock in motion.

They said it

Hempfield coach Claudia Ovchinnikoff on her team’s draw control: “It was all of the circle people. Kelsea is great at directing the ball and then Brynn Axe is phenomenal at getting the draw. Same thing with Kayla Brooks, she did an awesome job today. We did a really good job as a team within that center circle to win those draws.”