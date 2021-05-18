District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Kirra Crowley, Lauren Oppman score 4 goals each as Cumberland Valley routs Lower Dauphin in Class 3A opener

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Cumberland Valley scored early and often to beat Lower Dauphin 18-4 in the opening round of the District 3 Class 3A girls lacrosse tournament at Eagle View Stadium Tuesday evening.
The win moves the Eagles into the next round Thursday at Wilson High School.
The sixth-seeded Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first 10 minutes. Kirra Crowley tallied two goals in the first five minutes, and Jenn Nguyen and K.K. Ball tallied the other two goals.
After Lower Dauphin got two goals from Cadyn Eismann and Bridget Wappman within 10 seconds to cut the deficit to 4-2, the Eagles defense shut the door on the Falcons.
Cumberland Valley (11-5) dented the scoreboard five times in the first half and answered a Falcon goal with eight more to stretch the lead to 17-3. Lauren Oppman tallied four goals in that span, and Ball and Meredith Seeber also hit the net twice in the 13-1 run.
Backstopping the effort was goalie Natalie Manchon and a defense that allowed very little room for the Falcons to operate in the offensive zone.
Defensively, Shelby Dell’Anno, Meghan Geister, Sam Glerkin and Ella Steinbrook and midfielders Nguyen, Seeber and Anna Keitel took turns sliding to double the ball and force the Falcons back outside. LD’s Kayla Peterson and Eismann took the brunt of the punishment in front of the net as they were continually turned out and across the field.
Standing out
Manchon was honored after the game for her 100th save recently.
Crowley and Oppman led the Eagles with four goals each while Ball added a hat trick. Seeber added two goals while five other Eagles tallied goals — Nguyen, Nicole Mandak, Keitel, Steinbrook and Ella Roland. Mandak had the only assist for the Eagles.
Peterson had two goals for the Falcons and Eismann and Wappman had the other goals.
Up next
The Eagles move into the quarterfinals Thursday at 7 against No. 3 Wilson (14-4), a team they lost to earlier in the season. The Bulldogs had a first-round bye.
A win in the quarterfinals secures a trip to the PIAA championships, as four teams in 3A qualify for states.
The Falcons end their season with a 9-8 record.
They said it
CV goalkeeper Natalie Manchon on the Eagles’ defense: “They have been learning a new defensive system this year, and they really seem to be picking it up well. They are not allowing close shots, and they appear to be listening to me when I yell back there.”
CV coach Emily Savini on her team’s effort: “I really thought we played very well as a team tonight on both ends of the field. Offensively we passed the ball well, and defensively we did a great job on the slide and the double team. Anytime you can get nine different players to score in a game is a good offensive performance.”
Savini on Thursday’s game against Wilson: “We have film and our notes from when we played them before, so we will take a short course and get ready for Thursday.”
Manchon on Thursday: “We didn’t play really well against, Wilson but I have a feeling we will come out and show Wilson a better game.”
