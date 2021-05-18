District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Kirra Crowley, Lauren Oppman score 4 goals each as Cumberland Valley routs Lower Dauphin in Class 3A opener

Standing out

Manchon was honored after the game for her 100th save recently.

Crowley and Oppman led the Eagles with four goals each while Ball added a hat trick. Seeber added two goals while five other Eagles tallied goals — Nguyen, Nicole Mandak, Keitel, Steinbrook and Ella Roland. Mandak had the only assist for the Eagles.

Peterson had two goals for the Falcons and Eismann and Wappman had the other goals.

Up next

The Eagles move into the quarterfinals Thursday at 7 against No. 3 Wilson (14-4), a team they lost to earlier in the season. The Bulldogs had a first-round bye.

A win in the quarterfinals secures a trip to the PIAA championships, as four teams in 3A qualify for states.

The Falcons end their season with a 9-8 record.

They said it

CV goalkeeper Natalie Manchon on the Eagles’ defense: “They have been learning a new defensive system this year, and they really seem to be picking it up well. They are not allowing close shots, and they appear to be listening to me when I yell back there.”