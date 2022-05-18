District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley's fight falls short in 3A quarterfinal loss to Governor Mifflin

When Kirra Crowley cut in front of the cage and deposited her shot in the top-right corner of the net around the eight-minute mark of the first half, the Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse team felt a spark of energy.

It had been a sluggish start for the Eagles Wednesday against Governor Mifflin in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals at Eagle View Stadium. The visiting No. 6 seeded Mustangs broke through on an 8-0 blitz to open the quarterfinal bout and rattled the host Eagles.

Crowley’s goal triggered a charge, though, and CV later pieced together a 7-1 run and trimmed the deficit to three by halftime.

But Governor Mifflin had one last flurry stowed in the tank — a big one.

After the Eagles buried the first goal out of the break, the Mustangs regrouped and strung together two 4-0 runs. It was the insurance the Mustangs needed, as CV’s momentum fizzled out and Governor Mifflin ousted the No. 3 Eagles with a 20-10 victory.

“It was just different this year, from the very beginning,” CV head coach Emily Savini said of her team. “The chemistry, the selflessness was different than what I've experienced before as a coach here … so I was hoping we'd have that edge, because other teams, when they're down or losing, they start turning on each other. And that's one thing that we didn't do, especially today being down by so much. When we went on that run, you could hear them cheering on each other.”

CV’s upturn started not only with Crowley’s goal, but from her work in the faceoff circle. After Governor Mifflin’s Eliza Enriquez snared six straight draw controls to open the contest — which fueled the Mustangs’ scoring spree — Crowley righted the ship and corralled the next three.

The change of possession opened the floodgates to the Eagles’ offense, which included a hat trick from KK Ball and goals from Anna Keitel and Ella Roland. The attack also put the Mustang defense on its heels after the first set of trips down the field for the Eagles (15-5) resulted in loose balls and passing lanes cut off by the Mustangs (14-5).

“We really were slow to start,” Savini said, “and lacked that intensity and that power. (Crowley) went in there and drove hard and wanted to put it in the back of the net and then it just sparked a fire and gave everybody hope. It was a big mindset shift.”

By tightening the gap to two just minutes out of the half off another Crowley goal, Governor Mifflin began to match CV’s energy. The Mustangs returned to their offensive trademark of attacking the cage and sifting through the tight windows in the Eagle defense.

To complement her faceoff constancy, Enriquez quarterbacked the Mustang offense by pocketing six goals. Mia Beilhart and Sophie Stanislawczyk also put their stamps on the scoresheet with six and five tallies apiece. Brooke Mock (two goals) and London Stewart (one goal) rounded out the scoring.

“I give a lot of props to Eliza for being able to place that ball on the draw as well as she can,” Savini said, “and so I think that was a difference maker for today. She did a lot better of a job on that. But I think that they had maybe some fire that we didn't.”

The Eagles and Mustangs met on the Eagle View turf during the regular season. In the April 2 clash, CV trailed Governor Mifflin by as much as eight in the first half before staging its comeback and a 15-14 triumph.

“I let the girls know they were going to come here for revenge,” Savini said, “because they had the game in their hands and they lost to us by one. So, this was kind of their revenge game. I think they had that edge on us.”

Along with her first-half hat trick, Ball finished the quarterfinal match with four goals, netting her final score off a rebounded save from Mifflin goalkeeper Riley Troilo midway through the second half. Crowley also reached the four-score mark, having collected a second-half trifecta.

Governor Mifflin draws No. 2 Hempfield on the road in Monday’s semifinals. The Black Knights defeated South Western 12-7 Wednesday.

“It was just really special this year. I enjoyed it a lot,” Savini said, “and I think it's rare to have that kind of overall chemistry.

“It was a good season. It was a good run.”

Class 2A

No. 5 Lampeter-Strasburg at No. 4 Red Land

Behind six goals from Zuri Crumpton and four from Kenna Dauffie, Red Land outlasted Lampeter-Strasburg in Wednesday's quarterfinals at West Shore Stadium, 11-10. Along with Zuri Crumpton and Duffie's production, Zayda Crumpton scored a goal and Olivia Glinski reached her 200th career point at the 24:32 mark in the second half.

The Patriots advance to Monday's semifinals and draw top-seeded Twin Valley, a 20-6 winner of Cocalico Wednesday.

