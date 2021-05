District 3 Girls Lacrosse Championships brackets and results for May 19

2021 District 3 Girls Lacrosse Championships

CLASS 3A

(PIAA Qualifiers: Top 4 finishers)

First Round: Tuesday, May 18

No. 8 New Oxford 13, No. 9 Conestoga Valley 10

No. 5 South Western 14, No. 12 Warwick 8

No. 7 Hempfield 15, No. 10 Mechanicsburg 3

No. 6 Cumberland Valley 18, No. 11 Lower Dauphin 4

Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 20

No. 8 New Oxford (13-3) at No. 1 Hershey (16-0), 7

No. 5 South Western (15-2) at No. 4 Governor Mifflin (12-5), 7

No. 7 Hempfield (13-6) at No. 2 Manheim Twp. (16-4), 7

No. 6 Cumberland Valley (11-5) at No. 3 Wilson (14-4), 7

Semifinals: Tuesday, May 25

TBA

Third-place game: Thursday, May 27