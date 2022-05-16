District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Carlisle falls in return to postseason, to South Western in 1st round

HANOVER — Carlisle's Calyn Clements sprinted over to the sideline midway through the first half with a streak of dried blood showing on her left leg and joked it was her “war paint.”

To open Monday’s first half at South Western in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A girls lacrosse tournament, the host Mustangs streamed to a three-goal lead. But like much of their 2022 campaign, the Herd bandaged up the scars, weathered the attrition, battled back and responded with a 4-0 run to carry a one-goal advantage into halftime.

South Western had other plans, though.

Countering Carlisle’s late first-half surge, the Mustangs doubled the Herd’s scoring run and carried the 8-0 blitz to a 15-7 triumph, advancing to Wednesday’s quarterfinals and drawing No. 2 Hempfield on the road at 7 p.m.

“That was our team,” Carlisle head coach Ally Gorina said of the Herd’s first-half push. “That was our full potential right there. That's what we've been looking for all season, and I'm glad we saw it for a little bit today. Unfortunately, we didn't see it for a full 50 minutes, today.

“But I am glad that we got a glimpse of it at least and felt what that felt like, because it's really special what we are capable of when we're connecting and firing on all cylinders and doing all the things the right way.”

Carlisle’s (10-7) first-half punch back started with a pair of free-position goals from Aubrey McGlynn and Hannah Hanger. After the Mustangs (17-2) controlled much of the pace through the first 15 minutes of play, the Herd turned the tables and attacked the cage with their brand of offensive assault.

The game plan followed the formula of creating offensive opportunities from defensive stands. The Carlisle back line would cause a turnover and pass the ball up to the mids and attackers, which generated offensive sequences.

Following McGlynn and Hanger’s scores, Alexandra Kelley shuffled a perfect pass to Hanger for the third goal with 1:33 remaining in the first half. McGlynn returned the favor on the ensuing trip down the field, dishing a helper from behind the net to Kelley for the fourth tally, and at that point, the lead.

“I think we've had a very good, solid, aggressive defense all season,” Gorina said, “and we've seen a lot of action back there. My girls work very well together, and we have really good senior leadership back there. From the goalie, to Chloe Yarnell, to Olivia Doty and then everybody else just kind of falls right into place where they need to be. And I didn't expect anything less of them today.”

Then the Mustangs cranked up the heat.

South Western opened the second half with a 3-0 spurt in a minute’s span and widened its lead to seven on the 8-0 blitz. In the pivotal stretch, the Mustangs received contributions from Katie Yocum, Miranda Davis, Lexi Plesic and Kloey Batchellor. Yocum and Plesic highlighted the Mustangs’ scoring strike with four goals apiece while Batchellor and Leah Leonard each recorded hat tricks.

“I don't know that we did anything different,” Gorina said. “I think they kicked it up a notch (in the second half), and unfortunately, we didn't match that energy, which is why we weren't able to make the offensive push that we needed to kind of climb out of the hole that we got ourselves in.”

Carlisle did plant three more shots in the back of the net in the second half, a duo coming from Hanger and one from McGlynn. Hanger led the Herd with four goals complemented by a pair from McGlynn and one from Kelley.

Entering Monday’s district bout, the Mustangs averaged 20.8 goals per game, including 11 showings of 20 scores or more. Monday marked Carlisle’s first visit to the district postseason since 2018.

“We were prepared for it,” Gorina said of the Mustangs’ physicality, “and I did my due diligence as a coach and we knew it was coming. I think my girls all season have been kind of thrown into that fire. We've come up a lot against a lot of really physical teams, and I don't think we handled it any differently today.”

While Carlisle came up short in Monday's contest, the Herd felt a sense of pride. Carlisle didn’t reach its goal of winning its first district postseason game in program history, but checked off a myriad of boxes along the way.

“We really did not have a divide this year,” Gorina said on what separated the 2022 Herd, “and I can't say that about other years. I think there's always been kind of a hiccup in the road somewhere, and I do think that the girls have pretty much played together all seasonlong.

“They made it their team. They made it their season. This is what they wanted, and we got here.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

