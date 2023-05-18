The 2023 District 3 girls lacrosse playoff brackets were released Thursday, and Cumberland Valley, Red Land and Trinity will battle for gold medals.
CV is the lone local team in the Class 3A tournament while the Patriots and Shamrocks qualified in 2A.
Below is a look at the Sentinel-area postseason field.
here. Class 3A Schedule: First round, Tuesday; quarterfinals, May 25; semifinals, May 30; championship, June 1 Local teams with first-round games: None
Local teams with quarterfinal games: TBD at No. 3 Cumberland Valley Notes: The Eagles shifted gears from a 2-2 start to the season and won 13 of their last 14 to secure the third seed and a first-round bye. CV has qualified for districts each season since 2009, the first year the tournament was held. Class 2A Schedule: First round, Tuesday; quarterfinals, May 25; semifinals, May 30; championship, June 1 Local teams with first-round games: No. 12 Trinity at No. 5 Susquehannock; No. 9 Kennard-Dale at No. 8 Red Land Local teams with quarterfinal games: None Notes: The Shamrocks won their final four regular-season games and nine of their last 11 to reach the postseason. This is Trinity’s second straight year in the tournament and seeks the program’s first playoff win since 2017. … The Patriots finished the regular season strong, winning eight of their last 10. Red Land is becoming a frequent in the district tournament, having advanced for three consecutive years. The Pats came one win shy of the program’s first PIAA tournament berth last spring, falling to Susquehannock 9-8 in the third-place game.
Photos: Red Land strikes down Carlisle in girls lacrosse
Red Land's Olivia Glinski, left, and Zuri Crumpton, right, drive the ball down the field during the second half of their non-league girls lacrosse game against Carlisle on Thursday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Calyn Clements, front, looks for an open teammate to pass to as Red Land's Danica Lightner, back, chases her during their non-league girls lacrosse game on Thursday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Zuri Crumpton, front, drives the ball down the field in front of Carlisle's Kiley Hacker, left, during their non-league girls lacrosse game on Thursday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Zuri Crumpton, center, drives past a host of Carlisle players during their non-league girls lacrosse game on Thursday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Red Land's Emma Livingston, center, passes the ball away in front of Carlisle's Emily Serafin, left, Elisia Frank, back, and Mollie Best, right, during the second half of their non-league girls lacrosse game on Thursday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Emily Serafin looks for an open teammate to pass to during the second half of their non-league girls lacrosse game against Red Land on Thursday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Mollie Best, center, looks for room to run past Red Land's Zuri Crumpton and Sadie Elliott during the second half of a nonleague girls lacrosse game on Thursday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Kiley Hacker, left, drives the ball past Red Land's Zuri Crumpton during the second half of their non-league girls lacrosse game on Thursday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ava Kerr, front, looks for an open teammate to pass to during the second half of their non-league girls lacrosse game against Red Land on Thursday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
