The 2023 District 3 girls lacrosse playoff brackets were released Thursday, and Cumberland Valley, Red Land and Trinity will battle for gold medals.

CV is the lone local team in the Class 3A tournament while the Patriots and Shamrocks qualified in 2A.

Below is a look at the Sentinel-area postseason field.

To view the official playoff brackets, click here.

Class 3A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; quarterfinals, May 25; semifinals, May 30; championship, June 1

Local teams with first-round games: None

Local teams with quarterfinal games: TBD at No. 3 Cumberland Valley

Notes: The Eagles shifted gears from a 2-2 start to the season and won 13 of their last 14 to secure the third seed and a first-round bye. CV has qualified for districts each season since 2009, the first year the tournament was held.

Class 2A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; quarterfinals, May 25; semifinals, May 30; championship, June 1

Local teams with first-round games: No. 12 Trinity at No. 5 Susquehannock; No. 9 Kennard-Dale at No. 8 Red Land

Local teams with quarterfinal games: None

Notes: The Shamrocks won their final four regular-season games and nine of their last 11 to reach the postseason. This is Trinity’s second straight year in the tournament and seeks the program’s first playoff win since 2017. … The Patriots finished the regular season strong, winning eight of their last 10. Red Land is becoming a frequent in the district tournament, having advanced for three consecutive years. The Pats came one win shy of the program’s first PIAA tournament berth last spring, falling to Susquehannock 9-8 in the third-place game.

Photos: Red Land strikes down Carlisle in girls lacrosse