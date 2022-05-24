District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Tristan Hall's golden goal secures 7-6 win for Cumberland Valley over Central York, sends Eagles to 3A Championship

YORK — The chant “What up Max” is the last thing Cumberland Valley’s Max Long hears or thinks before he sets into the faceoff circle.

Then his mind goes dark.

“If I’m being honest,” Long said, “it’s pretty dark, not like dark thoughts, but it’s pretty blank. There’s nothing going on in my head but wait for the whistle, don’t jump and just stay super focused.”

Through four quarters Tuesday against Central York in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals, faceoffs weren’t on Long’s side. He lost 12 of 15.

In the end, a 1-for-1 mark in overtime is all that mattered.

With the game deadlocked at 6 at the start of overtime, Long shuffled the rock out of the circle, allowing enough room for Connor Fritz to gain possession. The Eagles called a timeout in an effort to settle down the pace and formulate a quality shot at goal.

Out of the timeout, Max Wilken eluded a pair of Panther defenders and kept his eyes down field, dishing to a cutting Tristan Hall.

After a few steps, through a tight window and with a touch of sidearm action, Hall buried his shot into the bottom right corner of the cage for the golden goal that secured CV a heart-racing 7-6 victory at Central York High School. The triumph books the Eagles a direct flight to the district championship game scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field.

The No. 3-seeded Eagles draw top-ranked Manheim Township, which ousted No. 4 Hempfield in Tuesday’s other semifinal contest.

“Honestly, words can’t describe it,” Hall said of his golden goal. “It was just the best feeling in my life, knowing all my teammates counted on me to make that final goal to move on to the championship for districts.”

“I know our kids really, really wanted this one,” CV head coach Phil Helms said. “I told them that the fate is determined by your actions, and they chose to act today. So, I’m exceptionally proud of my team.”

The Eagles (18-2) were the first to strike in the first quarter when Nate Herbster danced around the back of the cage and one-timed his shot into the lower half of the net. Aydan Gilbert made it a quick 2-0 lead by bullying his way toward the crease and muscled in his contribution at the 8:44 mark.

Central York (19-2) would counter, though, as Macon Myers clawed the Panthers back to within one 30 seconds later. Herbster pumped in a second goal with six minutes to spare before the Panthers netted a string of three straight — two coming in the final 10 seconds from the sticks of Jimmy Kohr and Dayton Bagwell — to grab a 4-3 edge.

CV and Central York met April 8 during the regular season at Eagle View Stadium, where the Panthers claimed a 7-4 victory. Kohr was the thorn in the Eagles’ side, pocketing five goals in the defeat. CV emphasized clamping down on Kohr and several other Panthers on the attack Tuesday night.

“I put together a scouting report,” Helms said, “and the kids know them already. We’ve played them once, and we know that Jimmy Kohr’s their number one guy, the Boston University commit. We moved Fritzy to him tonight even though he was coming out of the LSM spot, and I think Connor did a phenomenal job on him all night.”

In the second quarter, Herbster netted the equalizer to carry a 4-4 tie into halftime. And with one goal apiece for each club in the third and fourth frames, the trading of goals forced the extra period.

Herbster led all scorers with a hat trick while Central York received its tallies in clumps of two with Myers, Kohr and Bagwell each kicking in a pair. Gilbert’s goal and one each from Patrick Martin and Justin Buchenauer rounded out the CV scoring.

“Earlier this year,” Helms said, “they outplayed us in that game and our offense was the reason why we didn’t do as well. We just weren’t clicking on the offensive side. We did throw a different offensive set at them that we put in in the last couple of days, and I think that helped us. It opened some things up more than what they had seen from us or what they could have potentially scouted because it was something that we haven’t done all year.”

Cumberland Valley will make its third district title game appearance Thursday.

“Tristan flashed to the center there,” Helms said, “which he’s been doing that in practice the last week or so. And so, he saw probably more reps than he’s normally seen tonight. And he’s earned them.

“That was the biggest shot of the year for this team.”

After Tuesday's game, Cumberland Valley and Central York joined in a memorial to remember Central York social studies Erin Walker, who tragically died this past weekend at the age of 36.

"I respect (head coach) Ryan (Muller) and the program he has down here and these young men," Helms said. "I know they're going through a hard time, and I hope and pray that time is going to heal the wounds that they're dealing with right now. It's just a very unfortunate situation and our hearts go out to them."

In Class 2A semifinals

Lampeter-Strasburg 16, Trinity 8: The Shamrocks, who have already clinched a spot in the Class 2A state tournament, will play Cocalico Thursday at COBO Field at 3:30 p.m. to decide the No. 3 seed from District 3.

Susquehannock, who defeated Cocalico 11-5 in the other semifinal, will face Lampeter-Strasburg Thursday for district gold at a site and time to be determined.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

