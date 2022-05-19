District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Trinity rolls past Red Land, 20-8, in Class 2A quarterfinal

Faceoff specialist Justin Bordner helped spark Trinity in Thursday’s District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal, and once the Shamrocks gained steam, visiting Red Land failed to catch up. Bordner won 11 faceoffs in a row, and the Shamrocks rolled to a 20-8 win over the Patriots at COBO Field.

“It meant a lot for us seniors who got to play on COBO field for possibly the final time,” Trinity goalie J. R. Long said. “Bordner won 87% of faceoffs and in all my years I have never seen someone better than him. We just have to trust each other.”

No. 3 Trinity (17-3) defeated Red Land in the regular season 14-5, outscoring the Patriots 8-0 in the final 24 minutes. The Shamrocks dropped two games to Cumberland Valley and one to Mars, a top-ranked team from District 7.

No. 6 seed Red Land (13-7, 9-5) won its first 10 games before dropping six in a row to top-tier Mid-Penn teams and rebounding with three straight victories, including a 10-8 win over Hershey in the first round of districts Tuesday.

District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley downs Dallastown for 3A semifinal berth The Eagles, eyeing their first-ever District 3 title, clinched a spot in the PIAA tournament with Thursday's quarterfinal victory.

“This team came in focused on what they needed to do and they executed the game plan,” Trinity assistant coach Tim Miller said. “(Red Land) had to play a first-round game and we had extra time to prepare. We came in and told the guys to play as a team, and they did.”

Red Land started quickly and got two shots off, but both were off target. Once Trinity got the ball, the Shamrocks were off to the races and never slowed down. They scored three times in five minutes to go out 3-0. They would lead 5-2 after one quarter.

The Shamrocks tallied nine goals in the second period, as they moved the ball well to find the cutter. They picked up every ground ball and won all the faceoffs. They also scored on a power play and a man short situation.

Trinity led 14-4 at the half and stretched the lead to 17-6 despite several younger players seeing action. Croix Teter absorbed contact and somehow found his way to get shots on goal. He tallied five goals in the first three periods.

“I just try to get close enough to the goal, so I have a chance, but not really looking for shots,” Teter said. “We are all on one team playing for each other and playing for one thing.”

A fourth period goal by Evan Scott triggered the mercy-rule running clock, as the Shamrock lead ballooned to 18-6.

Teter led with five goals and Raj Chima added four. Owen Hammel and Austin Bergey each added a hat trick to the ‘Rock cause. Matt Kennedy added four assists for the Shamrocks.

“Justin Bordner is a freak and a one-of-a-kind player, and he deserves everything he earns,” Patriot coach Taylor Perkins said. “We have a lot of respect for him. We had a small team in the fall and had to go recruit football players, and we had 30-goal scorers who didn’t even know they would play lacrosse in the spring. It has been a long season, but I am so proud of each one of them.”

Trinity advances to face Lampeter-Strasburg in a semifinal bout scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lampeter, Lancaster County. The Shamrocks also qualified for the state tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0