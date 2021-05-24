District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Trinity is taking it 'one goal at a time' with win over Hershey in Class 2A semifinals

Top seed Trinity has dropped two contests this season, both to Cumberland Valley. They improve to 16-2.

No. 5 Hershey (14-5) has been in all but two games: a 19-4 loss to Emmaus and an 11-4 loss to Cumberland Valley. Their other three losses have been by two goals, 8-6 to State College, 10-8 to rival Lower Dauphin and the aforementioned Trinity game.

Up next

Trinity will face Susquehannock, a 14-13 winner over Lampeter-Strasburg on Wednesday in the District 3 Class 2A title game at Landis Field at 5. Hershey will battle Lampeter-Strasburg Wednesday for the third spot in the PIAA field. All Four teams have qualified to move on.

They said it

Bordner on the start: “We came out with a lot of intensity and we moved the ball well. We played our hearts out and we have been working for this since the beginning of the season. We couldn’t have done this without every person on this team.”

Rodgers on his defense: “I can’t do anything without my teammates. We bust our butt on every ground ball, especially Sean Maddigan who doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. We are starting to play much better and we hustle all over the place.”