District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Trinity is taking it 'one goal at a time' with win over Hershey in Class 2A semifinals

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Trinity was determined to not allow the Hershey Trojans to keep the game close, so they jumped out quickly and cruised to a 14-6 victory in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals at COBO Field Monday night.
Trinity edged Hershey 10-8 earlier in the season.
The victory moves the Shamrocks into the championship Wednesday night against Susquehannock, a 14-13 winner over Lampeter-Strasburg at Landis Field at 5. It also guarantees the Shamrocks a PIAA tournament berth.
Trinity had three goals and a fourth waved off in the first five minutes as they rolled out to a 3-0 lead.
After a Trojan goal cut the deficit to 4-1, the Shamrocks tallied the next four goals to grab an 8-1 lead into the half as they controlled the possession and forced the Trojans into mistakes on the offensive end.
Top Performers
Croix Teter had four goals and Drew Godfrey had a hat trick for the Shamrocks. Justin Bordner won 75% of the faceoffs to give his team possession. Bordner also added two goals.
Justin Rodgers forced six turnovers on defense and also picked up several loose balls, and keeper JR Long added seven saves to aid in the victory.
By the Numbers
Top seed Trinity has dropped two contests this season, both to Cumberland Valley. They improve to 16-2.
No. 5 Hershey (14-5) has been in all but two games: a 19-4 loss to Emmaus and an 11-4 loss to Cumberland Valley. Their other three losses have been by two goals, 8-6 to State College, 10-8 to rival Lower Dauphin and the aforementioned Trinity game.
Up next
Trinity will face Susquehannock, a 14-13 winner over Lampeter-Strasburg on Wednesday in the District 3 Class 2A title game at Landis Field at 5. Hershey will battle Lampeter-Strasburg Wednesday for the third spot in the PIAA field. All Four teams have qualified to move on.
They said it
Bordner on the start: “We came out with a lot of intensity and we moved the ball well. We played our hearts out and we have been working for this since the beginning of the season. We couldn’t have done this without every person on this team.”
Rodgers on his defense: “I can’t do anything without my teammates. We bust our butt on every ground ball, especially Sean Maddigan who doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. We are starting to play much better and we hustle all over the place.”
Trinity coach Dave Heisey on his team: “Our defense just didn’t give them many opportunities to get good looks. Joshua [Rogers] has come a long way. As a freshman he was a JV long pole middie and today he is the heart of our defense. I believe we took from the Cumberland Valley games that you can’t get two goals on one shot — we have to be patient and take it one goal at a time.”