District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Trinity drops 16-8 decision to Lampeter-Strasburg in 2A semifinal

Trinity's Owen Hammel, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second quarter in the Mid-Penn Lacrosse Championship game against Trinity Friday at Landis Field, Harrisburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Trinity boys lacrosse team’s chances of repeating as District 3 Class 2A champions ended Tuesday night in a 16-8 semifinal loss to Lampeter-Strasburg on the road.

The No. 2-ranked Pioneers got to work quickly and jumped out to a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. The No. 3-seeded Shamrocks (17-4) responded, though, in the second by rattling off five goals and tightened the L-S edge to one at 8-7 entering intermission.

However, the Pioneers didn’t succumb to the pressure. Instead, they surged with a 7-0 second-half scoring run to secure the victory. Trinity notched its final score of the game with 7:53 left in the third quarter.

Raj Chima paced the ‘Rocks with a pair of goals while Croix Teter, Nico Chirieleison, Owen Hammel, Austin Bergey and Peter Gaudion netted one each. In goal, JR Long compiled nine saves.

District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Tristan Hall's golden goal secures 7-6 win for Cumberland Valley over Central York, sends Eagles to 3A Championship

Lampeter-Strasburg will face top-seeded Susquehannock in the district title clash Thursday at a site and time to be determined after the Warriors dispatched No. 4 Cocalico 11-5 in the additional semifinal matchup Tuesday. Trinity is set to host the Eagles in the third-place game Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to determine PIAA tournament seeding.

