The Trinity boys lacrosse team is the last-standing local in the 2023 District 3 tournament. The Shamrocks take their next postseason steps Tuesday in a Class 2A semifinal against Cocalico.
Below is a preview of the matchup.
No. 5 Trinity (18-3) at No. 1 Cocalico (18-0) When/where: 7 p.m., at Cocalico Talon Field How they got here: The Shamrocks forged an opening-round 9-4 win against York Catholic and surprised Red Land with a 9-8 triumph in a Wednesday quarterfinal. The Eagles bypassed the first round as the top seed and blitzed Hershey 19-9 in the quarterfinals.
What’s next?: The winner advances to the championship opposite Lampeter-Strasburg or the quarterfinal winner between Susquehannock and New Oxford. Notes: Trinity and Cocalico each secured PIAA tournament berths with their quarterfinal victories. The Shamrocks are making their fifth consecutive semifinal appearance Tuesday while the Eagles make their second straight. A win Tuesday would send Trinity to its third championship as a program and Cocalico to its first.
Peter Gaudion scored the go-ahead goal for the ‘Rocks in Wednesday’s win at Red Land. Trinity authored a three-goal run in the final four minutes of the game to hurdle the Patriots. Gaudion led the team with a hat trick, and goalkeeper Bodey Teter stopped 12 shots in the cage.
