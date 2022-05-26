District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Offensive miscues hamper Cumberland Valley in 3A championship loss to Manheim Township

HARRISBURG — It was an uncharacteristic night on the lacrosse field for Cumberland Valley Thursday — passes went awry, balls dropped out of sticks and the Eagles’ trademark ball movement never came full circle.

On lacrosse’s biggest stages, any offensive miscue can hamper the slightest chance of capturing a title. Thursday night, in the District 3 Class 3A boys lacrosse championship against Manheim Township at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field, the offensive irregularities caught up to the Eagles.

And with CV’s offense out of sync, the top-seeded Blue Streaks ramped up their attack and capitalized on the errors en route to a 12-4 victory, claiming their sixth district crown as a program.

“We started slow on both sides of the ball and that first quarter was ugly,” CV head coach Phil Helms said, “letting them jump out the way they did. We were chasing sticks early on the defensive side, they were getting shots inside of the 10 (-yard line) which is something we don't normally allow to happen, offense was throwing the ball away, and I don't know whether it was nerves or whether it was just emotion. I'm not sure what it was.”

The Blue Streaks (18-3) wasted little time in building a comfortable lead, securing a 5-0 first-quarter advantage. Much like the Eagles’ usual offensive sequences, Township keyed on ball movement to open holes in the CV defense and find the eventual open man.

In the first quarter, four Blue Streaks struck pay dirt with Charlie Kingsbury, Bennett Parmer and Alex Romano each whisking in a score. Jake Laubach punched in the final two of the first frame, the second coming with 8.5 seconds remaining on the clock.

“Everything that they did tonight,” Helms said, “we talked about, we saw everything on film. We just didn't execute our game plan as well as we have in some games, and that's gonna happen.”

Cumberland Valley (17-3) began to find its stride late in the third quarter, as Justin Buchenauer one-timed a shot around the one-minute mark to snap the Eagles’ spell. With some energy revved, CV carried the newfound momentum into the opening ticks of the fourth, as Owen McKenzie snuck around on the left-side of the cage and buried his first goal.

Prior to the pair of scores, Manheim Township tacked on a quartet of goals across the second and third periods to balloon its lead and scoring spree to nine. Romano led the Blue Streak charge Thursday, pocketing a game-high four goals while Grant Campagna pieced together a hat trick.

“If you look at the rest of the game, it was much, much better,” Helms said. “We still weren't 100% clean on the offensive side and (the) defense cleaned up a lot on their end. We definitely have better in us. We’ve played better this year.”

After Buchenanuer and McKenzie notched tallies on the scoreboard, Max Wilken side-armed in a goal with 3:53 left and Nate Herbster blitzed to a score at the 1:15 mark to cap CV’s scoring. Despite permitting his highest amount of goals of the season, Jonah Burd’s cagework remained strong, as he gathered six saves.

Thursday’s district final appearance was the Eagles’ third as a program. In 2015 and 2018, CV faced Township in the title tilt, dropping both contests by 8-3 and 11-5 decisions.

The Blue Streaks have defeated the Eagles in all six of the programs’ meetings in the district postseason.

“I'm exceptionally proud of this team,” Helms said, “and we’ve had some phenomenal teams at Cumberland Valley over the years … but this team, this year, is special in the sense that they are a true team. They don't care who has the great game that night.”

The Eagles’ season presses on with Tuesday’s PIAA state tournament. CV is set to host the No. 4 seed out of District 1 at Eagle View Stadium at a time to be announced.

“The reality is you're gonna win, you're gonna lose,” Helms said. “There's gonna be days where we can't do things right, and when that happens, you just have to pick yourself up the next day and go right back at it. So that's what we're looking to do.”

