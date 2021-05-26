District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Despite a lightning delay, Trinity rolls past Susquehannock for second Class 2A title

"I don't know if it was nerves or overconfidence, but they came out on fire," Trinity head coach Dave Heisey said. "After that first quarter, we got our composure back and got back to running the offense that we want to run and being more patient."

Trinity reeled off six straight unanswered goals in the second quarter to take control of the game as they built an 8-3 halftime advantage. Godfrey was in the middle of the action as the senior attacker scored three goals and notched one helper in the surge. Joshua Walker added a goal on a tip-in and assisted Godfrey for the score that put Trinity up for good.

"I was just trying to start momentum," Godfrey said. "I knew I had to do something because I'm a leader on this team. I wanted to put it on my back, and then when I started going, everyone would be going. Our entire team feeds off of our energy."

Trinity outscored Susquehannock 7-3 in the second half to secure the victory, replicating its District 3 title in 2018.

Standing Out

Godfrey finished with five goals and three assists to lead the Shamrocks in their biggest match of the season. Owen Hammel also pocketed four scores for Trinity.