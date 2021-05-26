District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Despite a lightning delay, Trinity rolls past Susquehannock for second Class 2A title

HARRISBURG — Nothing was going to deny the Trinity boys lacrosse team from bringing home its second District 3 Class 2A championship Wednesday at Speed Ebersole Stadium.
Not an upstart Susquehannock squad that was in the title game for the first time in school history. Not a lightning storm that delayed the game 69 minutes in the middle of the third quarter.
In the end, it was top-seeded Trinity doing what they've done best, winning face-offs and controlling the tempo, as it overcame a sluggish start on its way to a 15-6 victory.
"It feels so amazing," junior Justin Bordner said. "We worked so hard for it. We took those two losses to Cumberland Valley and built on that. We came out and played our hearts out. I couldn't be more proud of this team.
"We all played as one, and it showed on the scoreboard."
No. 6 Susquehannock took the fight to Trinity (17-1) in the early going for most of the first quarter. The underdog Warriors came out aggressively firing shots on goal to build a 3-1 lead that could have been worse for the Shamrocks if not for the excellent play from keeper JR Long.
But the match's momentum was about to shift in Trinity's favor.
Thirty-two seconds later, a tally from Drew Godfrey cut into the Susquehannock (13-6) lead as time expired to end the period. The break gave the Shamrocks a chance to regroup and get back to their game plan.
"I don't know if it was nerves or overconfidence, but they came out on fire," Trinity head coach Dave Heisey said. "After that first quarter, we got our composure back and got back to running the offense that we want to run and being more patient."
Trinity reeled off six straight unanswered goals in the second quarter to take control of the game as they built an 8-3 halftime advantage. Godfrey was in the middle of the action as the senior attacker scored three goals and notched one helper in the surge. Joshua Walker added a goal on a tip-in and assisted Godfrey for the score that put Trinity up for good.
"I was just trying to start momentum," Godfrey said. "I knew I had to do something because I'm a leader on this team. I wanted to put it on my back, and then when I started going, everyone would be going. Our entire team feeds off of our energy."
Trinity outscored Susquehannock 7-3 in the second half to secure the victory, replicating its District 3 title in 2018.
Standing Out
Godfrey finished with five goals and three assists to lead the Shamrocks in their biggest match of the season. Owen Hammel also pocketed four scores for Trinity.
Two key cogs in the championship were Bordner winning what felt like every face off in the second half to maintain possession, and Long standing tall in goal for the Shamrocks, turning away 19 shots. The junior netminder also proved to be a dangerous weapon on the backline with crisp outlet passes to the midfield.
"We won districts in 2018 with an All-American goalie and the best face-off guy in the Mid-Penn," Heisey said. "We've got an All-American caliber goalie in JR and the best face off guy in the Mid-Penn in Justin. That's the recipe for success."
Up Next
Trinity opens up the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament Tuesday against the third-place team out of District 7.
