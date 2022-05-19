District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley downs Dallastown for 3A semifinal berth

Check off another box for the Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse team as they impressively make their way through the 2022 season.

First, the Eagles went undefeated in the Mid-Penn Conference, capped off by topping Trinity in last week’s championship match. Then came officially qualifying for the District 3 postseason for the seventh straight year.

But their 9-4 victory over Dallastown on Thursday evening in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Eagle View Stadium assured two more things for Cumberland Valley. The victory the Eagles’ hopes alive for their first-ever District 3 title, and it also guaranteed them a place in the PIAA tournament.

“The hardest part for us was the layoff from the Mid-Penn Championship game against Trinity,” Cumberland Valley head coach Phil Helms said. “That rivalry is just what it is. That’s an emotional up for that game, and then it’s a cliffhanger. We came back down. I had to build these guys back up for a game six days later.”

No. 3 Cumberland Valley advances to face the winner of Friday’s game between Central York and Penn Manor Tuesday. If Central York prevails, Cumberland Valley is no stranger to the Panthers, having lost to them 7-4 in early April.

“They’ve beaten me every year I’ve played against them, so it would be nice to win,” Cumberland Valley goalie Jonah Burd said. “I just want to go hard.”

Cumberland Valley’s game plan against Dallastown was simple in idea but demanding in execution.

As it has all season long, Cumberland Valley (16-2) relied on its staunch defense and stellar goalie play from Burd to set the tone on the backline. The Eagles have allowed only 3.8 goals per game and have yet to give up more than nine in any of their 18 games.

“We had a good scouting report,” Helms said.

“We knew No. 4 was going to roll to his right. We knew No. 13 wanted his left. We overplayed those hands to force them into uncomfortable situations. We talked about sliding early and looking for our double teams when we can get them. It worked tonight.”

“Our defense has been good all year, but today really showed it,” Burd said.

It all began in the face-off circle as the Eagles gained possession on 11 of 15 face-offs to kickstart their offense. That transitioned to ball control that stressed movement and patience while eating up huge chunks of time off the clock.

“We had some very long possessions in the second and third quarters,” Helms said. “I thought we wore them down defensively, and we could get some quick goals there in the fourth to open it up.”

The Eagles also took advantage of Wildcat penalties as they converted on three of seven power plays, all scored in the second half, to make the difference in the match.

Nate Herbster led the Eagles with four scores, including a nifty behind-the-back goal. Patrick Martin tallied two with an assist, and Max Wilken added a goal and two helpers.

Dallastown (12-6) had four scorers as Caleb Fox, Griffin Pickett, Evan Mitchell, and Cole Terry each found the back of the net for the Wildcats.

“This is an amazing group of young men,” Helms said about his Eagles’ squad. “I’m lucky to stand on the sidelines with them. I refer to myself as just a sideline ornament with these guys. They’re phenomenal players.”

