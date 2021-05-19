District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley battles back with Nate Herbster's late game-winner to down Penn Manor in Class 3A quarterfinals

Top Performers

Justin Buchenauer had a hat trick for the Eagles and Herbster tallied four goals, including the eventual game-winner. Burd had nine saves for the Eagles, but the star of the game had to be Comet keeper Nick Hollinger, who had 14 saves and some that had Eagles attackers scratching their heads.

Clayton Hollinger had two goals and two assists for the Comets.

The Eagles defense, consisting of Mike Winner, Walker Barrick, Wilken, Aiden Gilbert and Dalton Forsythe, shut down the Comets in the second half.

Up Next

Cumberland Valley (17-1) moves on to the semifinals of the Class 3A field. The Eagles will travel to No. 2 Wilson Monday at 7, 8-4 winners over No. 7 Manheim Township.

They said it

Max Wilken on his Eagles: “We came out playing the 11th seed and we thought we would walk over them, and at this point everybody comes to play. We took some time to get adjusted and finally tied the game at four, and then got a gut punch giving up a goal right away. At 6-4, we just talked about playing our game and trusting each other and giving everything for 12 minutes. This feels great to know we are moving on to play in the state tournament.”