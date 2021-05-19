District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley battles back with Nate Herbster's late game-winner to down Penn Manor in Class 3A quarterfinals

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — In Cumberland Valley annals, it might be considered one of the top goals in Eagles history.
Nate Herbster picked up a loose ball and fired a shot past Penn Manor’s keeper with six seconds left to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead and an eventual victory in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals at Eagle View Stadium Wednesday evening.
The No. 6 Eagles trailed for almost the entire game and only led for six seconds. CV battled from behind as the 11th-seeded Comets just couldn’t put the Eagles away.
Penn Manor (13-6) led 4-1 in the second quarter and 6-4 with 8:34 left in the game. Cumberland Valley got goals from Justin Buchenauer and Herbster to tie the game at six.
The Comets tried to put the game away, but Eagles goalkeeper Jonah Burd came up with a huge save at the 1:27 mark, setting up the Eagles’ heroics.
During a timeout, Eagles head coach Phil Helms’ instructions were very clear.
“I just told his kids to hold the ball and settle down and we will look for a shot at the 30 second mark,” he said. “I yelled go at the 30 second mark and Rhys McCarver got a good look, but their keeper got a foot on the ball and Herbster was there with the rebound.”
“The rebound came right to me and I picked it up and knew I had a few seconds, and I just looked for the angle and the opening and fired,” Herbster said.
Top Performers
Justin Buchenauer had a hat trick for the Eagles and Herbster tallied four goals, including the eventual game-winner. Burd had nine saves for the Eagles, but the star of the game had to be Comet keeper Nick Hollinger, who had 14 saves and some that had Eagles attackers scratching their heads.
Clayton Hollinger had two goals and two assists for the Comets.
The Eagles defense, consisting of Mike Winner, Walker Barrick, Wilken, Aiden Gilbert and Dalton Forsythe, shut down the Comets in the second half.
Up Next
Cumberland Valley (17-1) moves on to the semifinals of the Class 3A field. The Eagles will travel to No. 2 Wilson Monday at 7, 8-4 winners over No. 7 Manheim Township.
They said it
Max Wilken on his Eagles: “We came out playing the 11th seed and we thought we would walk over them, and at this point everybody comes to play. We took some time to get adjusted and finally tied the game at four, and then got a gut punch giving up a goal right away. At 6-4, we just talked about playing our game and trusting each other and giving everything for 12 minutes. This feels great to know we are moving on to play in the state tournament.”
Herbster on the final quarter: “We preached to get the ball, get the guys settled down and look for the best opportunity we could get. I did glance at the clock, but I knew when I picked up the ball we had about ten seconds left, but I knew I had to let something fly. It definitely was a huge goal, but it wouldn’t have happened without Burd’s save, Wilken getting the ball up the field and good passes to maintain the ball. We have heart and grit, but our defense won this game for us.”
Phil Helms on his Eagles: “We forced some early shots when we didn’t get good looks, but Justin Buchenauer came out with three goals and opened things up for us. We started to slide better in the second half and Jonah made a huge save. We will take the win.”
HS Boys Lacrosse: Trinity fails to get revenge as Cumberland Valley rolls to Mid-Penn championship win
District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Mechanicsburg's record-setting season ends in loss to Hempfield in District 3 Class 3A first round
District 3 Girls Lacrosse: Kirra Crowley, Lauren Oppman score 4 goals each as Cumberland Valley routs Lower Dauphin in Class 3A opener