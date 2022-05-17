District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Carlisle opens 3A tournament with 13-8 win at Governor Mifflin

SHILLINGTON — Up 5-3 in the middle of the third quarter Tuesday, Carlisle’s Dylan Young tipped an outlet pass from Governor Mifflin goalie Joey Laffey into the vacated net to give the Thundering Herd a three-goal advantage. Everything seemed to be going Carlisle’s way in the first-round District 3 Class 3A matchup.

But then Carlisle saw its lead, held for nearly 22 minutes, suddenly vanish as Governor Mifflin scored three straight goals in the closing minutes of the quarter.

The Herd, though, had one more trick up their sleeve. Seth Sumpter gained possession deep on their side and went coast to coast, weaving and absorbing hits, before dishing it off to Isaac Beals for the easy score with only two seconds left on the clock.

The goal energized the Carlisle side, which opened the final quarter with four more unanswered goals from four different players. The lead would be insurmountable for Governor Mifflin, as the Herd secured the 13-8 playoff victory over the Mustangs.

“What I’m really proud of tonight is that under duress and some adversity, these gentlemen kept their heads, and they kept playing,” Carlisle head coach Robert Mundell said. “Early in the year, we had some issues with that. But that’s growth and maturity over the season.”

No. 9 Carlisle (14-3) advances to the quarterfinals on Thursday against No. 1 Manheim Township at 5 p.m.

“We were just excited,” junior Matt Serafin said. “Not nervous. More or less nothing to lose. We left it out there.”

At the start of the game, Laffey stonewalled six straight Herd shots to keep them off the board. But with 2:34 go in the quarter, Serafin found the back of the net to break the ice and tie the game up at one.

“That was important to set the tone,” Serafin said. “That was the first time I played back there. We changed it up because they were scouting us and knew what we were doing. I felt that change in offense really spurred the moment.”

Carlisle was the more physical side, using that to force turnovers and recover loose ground balls. It took its toll on Governor Mifflin (12-6) as they didn’t have an answer in the final 12 minutes, no matter how much the Mustangs pressed for one.

“That’s our brand of lacrosse,” Mundell said. “We play like that all of the time. Guys are aggressive. We breed that into them. We have very aggressive practices. We do this drill where we bring the goals into the restraining lines and go at it for 10 minutes at the beginning of practice. I think that’s really paid off for us.”

Serafin and Beals led the way for the Herd with hat tricks, while Young and Ethan Rose kicked in a pair. Andrew Mathieu notched three second-half goals for Governor Mifflin in the losing effort.

The game marked the first postseason action for Carlisle since 2017, and the moment wasn’t lost on the head coach. Pulling the team together after the final whistle, Mundell told them he loved every one of them like they were his own kids.

“This is a special team, the coach said. “This is the 25th year of our program, and this is a way to celebrate.”

