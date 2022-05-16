District 3 Boys Lacrosse: An look into Carlisle and Red Land's first-round games

The District 3 boys lacrosse postseason springs into action Tuesday when two local teams begin their hopeful journey to district hardware.

Carlisle and Red Land face first-round matchups Tuesday, with the Herd traveling to Governor Mifflin and the Patriots hosting Hershey.

Below is a preview into each contest, including sites and times, common opponents and notes on each squad.

Class 3A

No. 9 Carlisle (13-3) at No. 8 Governor Mifflin (12-4)

Site and time: Governor Mifflin High School, 101 South Waverly Street, Shillington (19607), 7 p.m.

Common opponents: Both Carlisle and Governor Mifflin dueled Central Dauphin and Lower Dauphin this spring and came out with a combined 4-0 record. The Herd saw the Rams in their season-opener — where they won 6-4 — and also took down the Falcons 12-4 April 19. The Mustangs edged the Rams 8-6 March 28 and clipped the Falcons 14-3 April 23.

Notes: Carlisle is making its first trip to the district playoffs since 2017. Head coach Robert Mundell and crew have won five of their last six games and averaged 15 goals per contest in that span. The Herd are captained by senior Dylan Young and juniors Matt Serafin, Larry Barone and Ethan Rose.

Governor Mifflin enters the district tournament for the second straight year but eyes its first postseason victory since 2017. The Mustangs carry a three-game winning streak into Tuesday’s scrap and averaged 16.6 scores over their last three contests. Governor Mifflin has yet to score 20 goals or more in a game this season compared to Carlisle’s two.

Class 2A

No. 11 Hershey (7-10) at

No. 6 Red Land (12-6) Site and time: West Shore Stadium, 1301 Carlisle Road, Camp Hill (17011), 7 p.m.

Common opponents: The Patriots and Trojans met in an April 5 bout where Red Land walked away with a 13-7 triumph. Along with their head-to-head contest, Red Land and Hershey shared a plethora of Mid-Penn opponents this spring.

Notes: The Patriots are back in the district playoffs for the second straight year and angle to claim their first postseason victory since 2018. Red Land comes off a pair of wins to finish out their regular season after dropping six straight prior. The Patriots opened their 2022 campaign on a torrid pace, grabbing 10 straight wins.

The Trojans turned the tables on their season to sneak into the playoffs, winning five of their last six. Last year, Hershey weaved its way to the 2A third-place game where it fell 11-10 to Lampeter-Strasburg in overtime. Since 2011, the Trojans have stamped their ticket to the district tournament every year.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

