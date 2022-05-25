District 3 Boys Lacrosse: A look into Cumberland Valley's 3A title matchup against Manheim Township

Third time is the charm?

After a thrilling 7-6 overtime win against Central York in Tuesday’s District 3 Class 3A semifinals, the Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse team is making its third district championship appearance as a program Thursday, still searching for its first crown.

Thursday, the No. 3 Eagles are pitted against top-seeded Manheim Township, which topped No. 4 Hempfield in Tuesday’s additional semifinal game 11-6. In CV’s previous two trips to the district final in 2015 and 2018, the Eagles ran into the Blue Streaks and dropped both meetings by 8-3 and 11-5 scores.

Ahead of Thursday night’s district final at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field scheduled for 7 p.m., here’s a look into the title matchup, including key players, the teams’ respective paths to the championship and additional notes:

Class 3A

No. 3 Cumberland Valley (18-2) vs. No. 1 Manheim Township (17-3)

Site and time: 4600 Locust Lane, Harrisburg (17109), 7 p.m.

Key players for Cumberland Valley: Nate Herbster, sr.; Jonah Burd, sr.; Patrick Martin, sr.; Justin Buchenauer, sr.; Max Wilken, sr.; Jackson Erway, sr.; Max Long, sr.; Connor Fritz, jr.

Key players for Manheim Township: Garrett Campagna, sr.; Xander Johnson, sr.; Alex Romano, sr.; Emmett Kappesser, sr.; Tyler Moritzen, sr.; Bennett Parmer, so.

How they got here: Prior to their overtime win Tuesday, which was capped by Tristan Hall’s golden goal, the Eagles forged a 9-4 victory over Dallastown in the quarterfinals. The Blue Streaks grabbed their quarterfinal win in commanding fashion, downing Carlisle 18-1. Both teams received a first-round bye.

Notes: CV faces its toughest test yet Thursday in the Blue Streaks. However, defense has been the Eagles’ backbone this spring — led by Erway, Luke Gensbigler, Nate Campisi and Burd in goal — and has bottled opponents to an average of four goals per game. The Eagles complement their stalwart defense with a consistent attack that’s struck for double-digit scores in 16 of their 20 games this season.

On the other hand, Manheim Township averages 14.9 scores a game, with five 20-plus goal outings. The Blue Streaks look for their sixth district title Thursday and have appeared in five of the last six district 3A finals.

In Class 2A

In the 2A contingent, No. 3-ranked Trinity fell to second-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg 16-8 Tuesday in the semifinals. The Shamrocks, having already secured a PIAA state tournament berth, will jockey for state seeding against No. 4 Cocalico at COBO Field Thursday in the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. Cocalico dropped an 11-5 decision to top-seeded Susquehannock Tuesday on the other side of the 2A bracket.

