District 3 Boys Lacrosse: A look into Cumberland Valley's 3A title matchup against Manheim Township

  • Updated
  • 0
CV Carlisle 1.JPG

Cumberland Valley's Sam Blacksmith, left, looks for an open teammate to pass to as Carlisle's Larry Barone applies pressure during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game earlier this season at Eagle View Middle School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Third time is the charm?

After a thrilling 7-6 overtime win against Central York in Tuesday’s District 3 Class 3A semifinals, the Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse team is making its third district championship appearance as a program Thursday, still searching for its first crown.

Thursday, the No. 3 Eagles are pitted against top-seeded Manheim Township, which topped No. 4 Hempfield in Tuesday’s additional semifinal game 11-6. In CV’s previous two trips to the district final in 2015 and 2018, the Eagles ran into the Blue Streaks and dropped both meetings by 8-3 and 11-5 scores.

Ahead of Thursday night’s district final at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field scheduled for 7 p.m., here’s a look into the title matchup, including key players, the teams’ respective paths to the championship and additional notes:

District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Cumberland Valley downs Dallastown for 3A semifinal berth

Class 3A

No. 3 Cumberland Valley (18-2) vs. No. 1 Manheim Township (17-3)

Site and time: 4600 Locust Lane, Harrisburg (17109), 7 p.m.

Key players for Cumberland Valley: Nate Herbster, sr.; Jonah Burd, sr.; Patrick Martin, sr.; Justin Buchenauer, sr.; Max Wilken, sr.; Jackson Erway, sr.; Max Long, sr.; Connor Fritz, jr.

Key players for Manheim Township: Garrett Campagna, sr.; Xander Johnson, sr.; Alex Romano, sr.; Emmett Kappesser, sr.; Tyler Moritzen, sr.; Bennett Parmer, so.

How they got here: Prior to their overtime win Tuesday, which was capped by Tristan Hall’s golden goal, the Eagles forged a 9-4 victory over Dallastown in the quarterfinals. The Blue Streaks grabbed their quarterfinal win in commanding fashion, downing Carlisle 18-1. Both teams received a first-round bye.  

Notes: CV faces its toughest test yet Thursday in the Blue Streaks. However, defense has been the Eagles’ backbone this spring — led by Erway, Luke Gensbigler, Nate Campisi and Burd in goal — and has bottled opponents to an average of four goals per game. The Eagles complement their stalwart defense with a consistent attack that’s struck for double-digit scores in 16 of their 20 games this season.

On the other hand, Manheim Township averages 14.9 scores a game, with five 20-plus goal outings. The Blue Streaks look for their sixth district title Thursday and have appeared in five of the last six district 3A finals.

District 3 Boys Lacrosse: Trinity drops 16-8 decision to Lampeter-Strasburg in 2A semifinal

In Class 2A

In the 2A contingent, No. 3-ranked Trinity fell to second-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg 16-8 Tuesday in the semifinals. The Shamrocks, having already secured a PIAA state tournament berth, will jockey for state seeding against No. 4 Cocalico at COBO Field Thursday in the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. Cocalico dropped an 11-5 decision to top-seeded Susquehannock Tuesday on the other side of the 2A bracket.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

