District 3 Boys Lacrosse: A look into Cumberland Valley and Trinity's semifinal matchups

The Cumberland Valley and Trinity boys lacrosse teams are an arm’s reach from the District 3 Championship.

First, the Eagles and Shamrocks have to tackle their semifinal matchups Tuesday.

Both teams hit the road Tuesday night. In Class 3A, CV sets up against Central York, a rematch from the regular season, while Trinity makes the trek to Lancaster County to square off with Lampeter-Strasburg in Class 2A action.

Below is a preview of both semifinal games:

Class 3A

No. 3 Cumberland Valley (17-2) at No. 2 Central York (19-1)

Site and time: Tuesday, Central York High School, 601 Mundis Mill Road, York (17406), 7 p.m.

How they got here: The Eagles, after receiving a first-round bye, topped No. 11 Dallastown 9-4 in Thursday’s quarterfinal round. The Panthers, who also took a first-round bye into the quarterfinals, ousted No. 10 Penn Manor in a Friday affair, 15-4.

Notes: The Eagles are seeking revenge on the Panthers after dropping a 7-4 regular-season decision April 8 at Eagle View Stadium. CV’s nine-goal outing Thursday was the lowest goal output for the Eagles since May 2, an affair where Susquehannock escaped with a 7-6 victory. In Thursday’s win, Nate Herbster pocketed four goals to lead the Eagles while Patrick Martin kicked in a pair and Max Wilken struck for one coupled with two assists.

The Panthers’ 15-goal performance Friday fell right in line with Central York’s typical offensive production this season. Central York enters Tuesday’s clash averaging 13.7 goals a game and haven’t dropped a contest since April 26, a 10-9 overtime defeat at the hands of Susquehannock. The attack duo of Jimmy Kohr and Dayton Bagwell headline the Panthers’ offense, each with an average of three goals scored per game.

Class 2A

No. 3 Trinity (16-3) at No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg (17-2)

Site and time: Tuesday, 1600 Book Road, Lancaster (17602), 7 p.m.

How they got here: Following a first-round bye, the Shamrocks took care of Mid-Penn foe and No. 6-ranked Red Land Thursday at COBO Field with a 20-8 decision. The Pioneers, also fresh from a first-round bye, handled No. 10 Lancaster Country Day with ease in a 15-2 triumph.

Notes: The Shamrocks are one step closer to defending their district title from last spring where they downed Susquehannock 15-6. In Thursday’s quarterfinal win, senior Croix Teter buried five goals to pace the ‘Rocks, junior Raj Chima pitched in four and Austin Bergey and Justin Bordner tallied hat tricks. The Shamrocks’ 20 goals marked the eighth time this spring Trinity reached or eclipsed the 20-goal threshold.

The Pioneers are in the same position they were a year ago — one win away from the district title game. In last spring’s semifinal round, L-S dropped a 14-13 nail-biter to eventual runner-up Susquehannock. The Pioneers also have a knack for piling up the goals, having notched 16 or more scores in eight games this season.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

