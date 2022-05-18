District 3 Boys Lacrosse: 4 local teams take on quarterfinals Thursday

With wins in the first round of the District 3 tournament Tuesday, Carlisle and Red Land join Cumberland Valley and Trinity in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

In Class 3A action, Carlisle hits the road again to face top-seeded Manheim Township while the Eagles welcome Dallastown to Eagle View Stadium. And in a rematch from the regular season, the Patriots visit the Shamrocks at COBO Field in 2A play.

Ahead of Thursday’s quarterfinal slate, here’s a glimpse into each matchup.

Class 3A

No. 9 Carlisle (14-3) at No. 1 Manheim Township (15-1)

Site and time: 115 Blue Streak Blvd., Lancaster (17601), 5 p.m.

Common opponents: None.

Notes: Carlisle punched its ticket to the quarterfinals with a 13-8 victory over Governor Mifflin Tuesday in Shillington. It was the Herd’s first win in the postseason since 2017. Carlisle has now won six of its last seven outings and produced double-digit outputs in each contest. In Tuesday’s triumph, juniors Matt Serafin and Isaac Beals pocketed hat tricks to lead the Herd while Dylan Young and Ethan Rose coaxed in a pair of goals.

The Blue Streaks, fresh off their Lancaster-Lebanon League title against Hempfield, enter the district playoffs for the 13th consecutive year. Manheim Township advanced to last year’s quarterfinals before falling to eventual 3A champion Wilson. The Blue Streaks carry a six-game winning streak into Thursday’s matchup.

No. 11 Dallastown (12-5) at No. 3 Cumberland Valley (16-2)

Site and time: Eagle View Stadium, 6 p.m.

Common opponents: The Eagles and Wildcats both met Central York and Susquehannock over the course of their 2022 regular-season campaigns and combined for an 0-4 record against the district powerhouses. CV dropped slim 7-4 and 7-6 decisions to the Panthers and Warriors, respectively, while Dallastown fell 11-5 and 7-2 in the same order.

Notes: CV comes off its second straight Mid-Penn title Friday, a 13-9 victory over Trinity. The Eagles secured a first-round bye with their No. 3 seed and currently ride a five-game winning stretch. They’ve scored 67 goals (13.4 per game) in that span.

Dallastown booked its flight to the quarterfinals with a 16-8 win over No. 6 State College Tuesday. The Wildcats claimed their first postseason victory since 2018 with Tuesday’s win.

Class 2A

No. 6 Red Land (13-6) at No. 3 Trinity (15-3)

Site and time: COBO Field, 7 p.m.

Common opponents: Along with sharing a large selection of Mid-Penn opponents during the regular season, the Patriots and Shamrocks matched up in an April 25 meeting. Red Land held Trinity tight at 6-5 heading into halftime, but the Shamrocks strung together an 8-0 blitz in the second half to pull away with a 14-5 victory.

Notes: Red Land advanced to Thursday’s quarters by edging No. 11 Hershey 10-8 Tuesday at West Shore Stadium. Parker Lawler led the offensive charge for the Pats, burying four goals, while Tyson Baker and Aidan Hellyer chipped in two each. Tuesday’s triumph was Red Land’s first district tournament win since 2018 and its second overall as a program.

Trinity opens its 2022 district slate Thursday after a first-round bye. The Shamrocks enter the tournament as the reigning 2A champion, having dispatched Susquehannock 15-6 in last year’s title clash. The Shamrocks have broken the 20-goal barrier in seven occasions this spring and average 16.7 goals per outing.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.