The 2023 District 3 boys lacrosse playoff brackets were released Thursday and four local teams have qualified for the postseason.

Carlisle and Cumberland Valley secured spots in the Class 3A tournament while Trinity and Red Land qualified in 2A.

Below is a look at the Sentinel-area postseason field.

To view the official playoff brackets, click here.

Class 3A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; quarterfinals, May 25; semifinals, May 30; championship, June 1

Local teams with first-round games: No. 11 Cumberland Valley at No. 6 South Western; No. 10 Red Lion at No. 7 Carlisle.

Local teams with quarterfinal games: None

Notes: The Eagles enter the postseason on a high note, having won five of their last six regular-season games. CV mined district silver last year and reached the PIAA quarterfinals. CV has qualified for districts each season since 2015. … The Herd are red-hot entering their second straight playoff berth. Carlisle brings a 12-game winning streak into Tuesday’s matchup and captured the Mid-Penn Commonwealth crown this spring for the first time since 2014.

Class 2A

Schedule: First round, Tuesday; quarterfinals, May 25; semifinals, May 30; championship, June 1

Local teams with first-round games: No. 12 York Catholic at No. 5 Trinity

Local teams with quarterfinal games: TBD at No. 4 Red Land

Notes: The Shamrocks won 11 of their last 13 games to close out the regular season. Trinity snagged the Keystone Division title after forging an 8-0 record in league play. The ‘Rocks have made the postseason each of the last 10 years and advanced to the PIAA tournament last season. Trinity's opening-round game has been restructured to Monday at 2 p.m. … After a 1-1 start, the Patriots ripped off 15 wins across their last 16. Red Land is making its third consecutive playoff appearance. The Patriots will host the winner between Trinity and York Catholic in the quarterfinals.

