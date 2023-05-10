PALMYRA — Cumberland Valley and Palmyra brought many similarities into their regular-season matchup Wednesday. With two losses each, they ranked second and third in the District 3 Class 3A girls lacrosse power ratings.

Behind strong games from Kirra Crowley and Capri Lang, the Eagles took a 16-10 win at Palmyra. Crowley tallied seven goals and added an assist while Lang scored two goals with two assists. Payton Basehore added a goal and three assists.

Avery Russell got the Cougars out quickly, but the Eagles (15-2) tallied three goals in a row, from Basehore, Crowley and Lang, to take a 3-1 lead.

Alicia Battistelli tallied two goals for the Cougars to tie the game at four, but Cumberland Valley would take a lead and hold it from there.

“In some of our not as competitive games, we have been able to get some of our youngsters in there to play significant minutes,” said Eagle coach Karen Keitel. “Tonight, some of those kids gave us some great energy and minutes in the game. Serene Sherman, Sierra Harvey, and Hannah Hoover all did some nice things for us. It adds some depth to our team going into the postseason."

Sherman used her speed to contribute defensively, Hoover cleaned up on ground balls off the draws to complement a goal and an assist. Harvey distributed four assists and picked up a couple of loose balls.

The Eagle offense was clicking and led 9-7 just before the half when a broken play went the Eagles' way. Harvey found Jenna Wissman for a goal with about 0.2 seconds on the clock.

The Eagles countered a goal from Palmyra (15-3) with five of their own to take a 15-8 lead. They were able to play some keep away and run some clock.

“We struggled with our depth tonight,” said Cougar coach Nikki Lloyd. “We lost two starters that we will not get back going into the postseason, and we only had a couple of subs. We are done playing until the district playoffs, so it gives us a chance to work on some kids. Their subs were the difference in the game.”

As the Commonwealth Division champions, the Eagles reserved a berth in the May 18 Mid-Penn championship game against Keystone champ Hershey.

