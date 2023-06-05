Trively's goal tied the Mid-Penn championship game at four heading into halftime. Hershey pulled away in the second half.
The Mid-Penn Conference rolled out its 2023 Girls Lacrosse All-Division all-star teams Saturday morning and three locals came away with high honors.
Cumberland Valley senior Kirra Crowley and head coach Karen Keitel were dubbed Commonwealth Player and Coach of the Year while Trinity’s Erin Zimmer struck top coaching honors in the Keystone.
Crowley and Keitel pushed the Eagles to a 15-5 record, Mid-Penn silver-medal laurels and a District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal appearance. Zimmer, in her first year as the Shamrocks’ skipper, guided Trinity to the district 2A quarterfinals and an 11-8 mark.
Below is the list of Sentinel-area all-star selections. The complete teams can be found
here.
Commonwealth Division
First team — Calyn Clements, Carlisle
First team —Kirra Crowley, Cumberland Valley
First team — Sophie Trively, Cumberland Valley
First team — Sam Clerkin, Cumberland Valley
First team — Sarah Tourville, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Mollie Best, Carlisle
Second team — Kiley Hacker, Carlisle
Second team — Nora Richeson, Carlisle
Second team — Addison Bolz, Carlisle
Second team — Meredith Seeber, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Riley Dolan, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Cora Sollenberger, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Kelsey Shires, Cedar Cliff
Honorable mention — Capri Lang, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Payton Basehore, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Georgia Miller, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Hannah Hoover, Cumberland Valley
Player of the Year: Kirra Crowley, Cumberland Valley Coach of the Year: Karen Keitel, Cumberland Valley Keystone Division
First team — Olivia Glinski, Red Land
First team — Zuri Crumpton, Red Land
First team — Sienna Chirieleison, Trinity
First team — Morgan Coleman, Trinity
Second team — Aliyah Quarles, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Caly Hartman, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Amelia Thomas, Red Land
Second team — Ava Olivetti, Trinity
Honorable mention — Gracyn Catalano, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Kyra Urick, Northern
Honorable mention — Haylee Holland, Red Land
Honorable mention — Danica Lightener, Red Land
Honorable mention — Maya Caicedo, Trinity
Player of the Year: Hailey Russell. Hershey Coach of the Year: Erin Zimmer, Trinity
Photos: Hershey pulls away from Cumberland Valley in Mid-Penn girls lacrosse final
Cumberland Valley's Kirra Crowley, right, shots to her teammates as Hershey's Cara Cronin applies pressure during the first half of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosse championships at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Sophia Trively, left, looks for an open lane around Hershey's Zoey Hess during the first half of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Syarra Rose Harvey, center, looks for an open teammate to pass to during the first half of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosses championships against Hershey on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Jenna Wissman, front, passes the ball an open teammate to pass to during the first half of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosses championships against Hershey on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Capri Lang, center, and Hershey's Cara Cronin, left, try to gain control of a loose ball during the first half of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Payton Basehore, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosses championships against Hershey on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Sophia Trively, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosses championships against Hershey at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Meredith Seeber, right, looks for an open teammate to pass to as Hershey's Hailey Russell, left, applies pressure during the first half of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Sophia Trively, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosses championships against Hershey on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Hannah Hoover, right, looks for an open lane around Hershey's Sofia Kruger, left, during the first half of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Syarra Rose Harvey, back, passes the ball to Jenna Wissman during the first half of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosses championships against Hershey on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Kirra Crowley drives the ball down the field as Hershey's Abby Hand, back, chases her during the first half of the Mid-Penn girls lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!