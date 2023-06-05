The Mid-Penn Conference rolled out its 2023 Girls Lacrosse All-Division all-star teams Saturday morning and three locals came away with high honors.

Cumberland Valley senior Kirra Crowley and head coach Karen Keitel were dubbed Commonwealth Player and Coach of the Year while Trinity’s Erin Zimmer struck top coaching honors in the Keystone.

Crowley and Keitel pushed the Eagles to a 15-5 record, Mid-Penn silver-medal laurels and a District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal appearance. Zimmer, in her first year as the Shamrocks’ skipper, guided Trinity to the district 2A quarterfinals and an 11-8 mark.

Below is the list of Sentinel-area all-star selections. The complete teams can be found here.

Commonwealth Division

First team — Calyn Clements, Carlisle

First team —Kirra Crowley, Cumberland Valley

First team — Sophie Trively, Cumberland Valley

First team — Sam Clerkin, Cumberland Valley

First team — Sarah Tourville, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Mollie Best, Carlisle

Second team — Kiley Hacker, Carlisle

Second team — Nora Richeson, Carlisle

Second team — Addison Bolz, Carlisle

Second team — Meredith Seeber, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Riley Dolan, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Cora Sollenberger, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Kelsey Shires, Cedar Cliff

Honorable mention — Capri Lang, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Payton Basehore, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Georgia Miller, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Hannah Hoover, Cumberland Valley

Player of the Year: Kirra Crowley, Cumberland Valley

Coach of the Year: Karen Keitel, Cumberland Valley

Keystone Division

First team — Olivia Glinski, Red Land

First team — Zuri Crumpton, Red Land

First team — Sienna Chirieleison, Trinity

First team — Morgan Coleman, Trinity

Second team — Aliyah Quarles, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Caly Hartman, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Amelia Thomas, Red Land

Second team — Ava Olivetti, Trinity

Honorable mention — Gracyn Catalano, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Kyra Urick, Northern

Honorable mention — Haylee Holland, Red Land

Honorable mention — Danica Lightener, Red Land

Honorable mention — Maya Caicedo, Trinity

Player of the Year: Hailey Russell. Hershey

Coach of the Year: Erin Zimmer, Trinity

