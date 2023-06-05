The Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2023 Boys Lacrosse All-Division all-stars Saturday morning and a handful of local standouts pulled in top nods.

Cumberland Valley’s Connor Fritz was tabbed as the Commonwealth All-Division Player of the Year while Red Land’s Parker Lawler received the same recognition in the Keystone. Patriots’ head coach Taylor Perkins was recognized with Keystone Coach of the Year laurels.

Fritz helped pilot the Eagles to a 12-5 record and a District 3 Class 3A playoff berth. Lawler and Perkins helped forge one of Red Land’s most successful seasons, reaching the District 2A quarterfinals and finishing with a 16-3 mark. Fritz and Lawler, set to be teammates at Randolph Macon, were named Central Pennsylvania All-Americans last week.

Attached is the list of local players recognized as all-stars. The complete teams can be found here.

Commonwealth Division

First team — Isaac Beals, Carlisle

First team — Matt Balas, Carlisle

First team — Caleb Plank, Carlisle

First team — Layton Schmick, Carlisle

First team — Connor Fritz, Cumberland Valley

First team — Sam Blacksmith, Cumberland Valley

First team — Aydan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley

First team — Antonio Zeno, Mechanicsburg

Second team — Matt Serafin, Carlisle

Second team — Jaden Pham, Carlisle

Second team — Parker Smith, Carlisle

Second team — Cayden Plank, Carlisle

Second team — Ben Nichols, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Owen McKenzie, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Nate Campisi, Cumberland Valley

Second team — Aydan Viscount, Cumberland Valley

Honorable mention — Jacob Meert, Carlisle

Honorable mention — Drew Bedard, Mechanicsburg

Honorable mention — Tyler Battle, Mechanicsburg

Player of the Year: Connor Fritz, Cumberland Valley

Coach of the Year: Tyler Kazula, State College

Keystone Division

First team — Ben Lightner, Northern

First team — Sam Lightner, Northern

First team — Parker Lawler, Red Land

First team — Isaac Wert, Red Land

First team — Connor Updegraff, Red Land

First team — Connor Stank, Red Land

First team — Raj Chima, Trinity

First team — Owen Hammel, Trinity

First team — Ryan Smathers, Trinity

Second team — Tyson Baker, Red Land

Second team — Aidan Hellyer, Red Land

Second team — Corrie Miller, Red Land

Second team — Nico Chirieleison, Trinity

Second team — Luke Webster, Trinity

Second team — Bodey Teter, Trinity

Honorable mention — Peter Gaudion, Trinity

Honorable mention — Austin Bergey, Trinity

Honorable mention — Nathan Hussey, Trinity

Player of the Year: Parker Lawler, Red Land

Coach of the Year: Taylor Perkins, Red Land

