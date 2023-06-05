The Mid-Penn Conference announced its 2023 Boys Lacrosse All-Division all-stars Saturday morning and a handful of local standouts pulled in top nods.
Cumberland Valley’s Connor Fritz was tabbed as the Commonwealth All-Division Player of the Year while Red Land’s Parker Lawler received the same recognition in the Keystone. Patriots’ head coach Taylor Perkins was recognized with Keystone Coach of the Year laurels.
Fritz helped pilot the Eagles to a 12-5 record and a District 3 Class 3A playoff berth. Lawler and Perkins helped forge one of Red Land’s most successful seasons, reaching the District 2A quarterfinals and finishing with a 16-3 mark. Fritz and Lawler, set to be teammates at Randolph Macon, were named Central Pennsylvania All-Americans last week.
Attached is the list of local players recognized as all-stars. The complete teams can be found
here. Commonwealth Division
First team — Isaac Beals, Carlisle
First team — Matt Balas, Carlisle
First team — Caleb Plank, Carlisle
First team — Layton Schmick, Carlisle
First team — Connor Fritz, Cumberland Valley
First team — Sam Blacksmith, Cumberland Valley
First team — Aydan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley
First team — Antonio Zeno, Mechanicsburg
Second team — Matt Serafin, Carlisle
Second team — Jaden Pham, Carlisle
Second team — Parker Smith, Carlisle
Second team — Cayden Plank, Carlisle
Second team — Ben Nichols, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Owen McKenzie, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Nate Campisi, Cumberland Valley
Second team — Aydan Viscount, Cumberland Valley
Honorable mention — Jacob Meert, Carlisle
Honorable mention — Drew Bedard, Mechanicsburg
Honorable mention — Tyler Battle, Mechanicsburg
Player of the Year: Connor Fritz, Cumberland Valley Coach of the Year: Tyler Kazula, State College Keystone Division
First team — Ben Lightner, Northern
First team — Sam Lightner, Northern
First team — Parker Lawler, Red Land
First team — Isaac Wert, Red Land
First team — Connor Updegraff, Red Land
First team — Connor Stank, Red Land
First team — Raj Chima, Trinity
First team — Owen Hammel, Trinity
First team — Ryan Smathers, Trinity
Second team — Tyson Baker, Red Land
Second team — Aidan Hellyer, Red Land
Second team — Corrie Miller, Red Land
Second team — Nico Chirieleison, Trinity
Second team — Luke Webster, Trinity
Second team — Bodey Teter, Trinity
Honorable mention — Peter Gaudion, Trinity
Honorable mention — Austin Bergey, Trinity
Honorable mention — Nathan Hussey, Trinity
Player of the Year: Parker Lawler, Red Land Coach of the Year: Taylor Perkins, Red Land
Photos: Trinity defeats Carlisle for Mid-Penn boys lacrosse crown
Trinity's celebrates after defeating Carlisle in the 2023 Mid-Penn boys lacrosse championships at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Caleb Plank, right, passes the ball away from in front of Trinity's Ryan Smathers, left, during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Justin Gist, left, applies pressure to Carlisle's Brayden Burge during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Parker Smith, left, looks for room to pass around Trinity's Joseph Olivetti during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Matt Balas, center, shoots and scores during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships against Trinity on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s Chase Thomas, front, tries to hang on to a loose ball in front of Carlisle’s Caleb Plank, back, during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosse championships on at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cooper Manley, front, hangs on to the ball as he gets tangled up with Carlisle's Matt Balas during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Rah Chima, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships against Carlisle on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Brayden Burge, left, looks for an open lane around Trinity's Justin Gist during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Issac Beals, left, tries to shake Trinity's Ryan Smaters during the second quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Aubrey Smith tries to recover a loose ball during the second quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships against Trinity on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Anthony Bartoli, center, drives past Carlisle's Aubrey Smith, left, and Jacob Meert during the second quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's celebrates after defeating Carlisle in the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!