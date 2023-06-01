USA Lacrosse announced its 2023 Central Pennsylvania All-Americans Thursday morning and four local athletes were among the list of awardees.

Cumberland Valley senior Connor Fritz and Red Land senior Parker Lawler were tabbed as All-Americans while Trinity’s Raj Chima earned academic All-American honors. Trinity’s Austin Bergey was awarded the Bob Scott Award, an honor that recognizes a high school senior that goes above and beyond in his service to his team, school and community. The recipient also exhibits an investment in the development of the game and is an exemplary teammate.

Fritz and Lawler are pledged to Randolph Macon, and Chima is expected to walk on at Washington & Lee. Bergey is committed to Marymount.

Chima and Bergey have helped the Shamrocks advance to the PIAA tournament this spring after clinching a spot with a District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal win over Red Land. Fritz and CV qualified for the district 3A tournament but bowed out in the first round to South Western.

