USA Lacrosse announced its 2023 Central Pennsylvania All-Americans Thursday morning and four local athletes were among the list of awardees.
Cumberland Valley senior Connor Fritz and Red Land senior Parker Lawler were tabbed as All-Americans while Trinity’s Raj Chima earned academic All-American honors. Trinity’s Austin Bergey was awarded the Bob Scott Award, an honor that recognizes a high school senior that goes above and beyond in his service to his team, school and community. The recipient also exhibits an investment in the development of the game and is an exemplary teammate.
Fritz and Lawler are pledged to Randolph Macon, and Chima is expected to walk on at Washington & Lee. Bergey is committed to Marymount.
Chima and Bergey have helped the Shamrocks advance to the PIAA tournament this spring after clinching a spot with a District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal win over Red Land. Fritz and CV qualified for the district 3A tournament but bowed out in the first round to South Western.
Photos: Trinity defeats Carlisle for Mid-Penn boys lacrosse crown
Trinity's celebrates after defeating Carlisle in the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Caleb Plank, right, passes the ball away from in front of Trinity's Ryan Smathers, left, during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Justin Gist, left, applies pressure to Carlisle's Brayden Burge during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Parker Smith, left, looks for room to pass around Trinity's Joseph Olivetti during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Matt Balas, center, shoots and scores during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships against Trinity on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s Chase Thomas, front, tries to hang on to a loose ball in front of Carlisle’s Caleb Plank, back, during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosse championships on at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Cooper Manley, front, hangs on to the ball as he gets tangled up with Carlisle's Matt Balas during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Rah Chima, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships against Carlisle on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Brayden Burge, left, looks for an open lane around Trinity's Justin Gist during the first quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Issac Beals, left, tries to shake Trinity's Ryan Smaters during the second quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Aubrey Smith tries to recover a loose ball during the second quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships against Trinity on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Anthony Bartoli, center, drives past Carlisle's Aubrey Smith, left, and Jacob Meert during the second quarter of the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's celebrates after defeating Carlisle in the Mid-Penn boys lacrosses championships on Thursday evening at Landis Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
