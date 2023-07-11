USA Lacrosse announced its 2023 Central Pennsylvania Girls Lacrosse All-Americans Friday, and Cumberland Valley’s Kirra Crowley and Trinity’s Sienna Chirieleison each received recognition.

Players are selected through USA Lacrosse's recognition program. According to a Friday press release, a USA Lacrosse All-American is a player who exhibits superior skills and techniques, and possesses exceptional game sense and knowledge. A USA Lacrosse All-American is one of the best players in the United States while also embodying excellent sportsmanship.

Crowley, a Xavier pledge and recent graduate of CV, was tabbed the Mid-Penn Commonwealth All-Division Player of the Year this spring after piloting the Eagles to conference silver, a District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal appearance and a 15-5 record. The senior midfielder pocketed 90 goals to go along with eight assists and 117 draw controls. Crowley eclipsed 200 career points and draw controls in three years on the pitch.

Chirieleison comes off a sophomore campaign where she guided the Shamrocks to the District 3 2A quarterfinals and helped Trinity secure its first playoff win since 2017. At midfield, she poured in 132 goals and assisted on 42 scores. The offensive output was complemented by 132 ground balls and 106 draw controls. In two years, Chirieleison — the 2023 All-Sentinel Player of the Year — has cleared 200 career goals and 300 career points.

