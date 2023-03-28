The game had come to a stalemate over a nine-minute stretch in the second half, and the Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse team had clamped down on the Hershey attack.

Turnovers hampered the Eagles in the first half of Tuesday’s Mid-Penn crossover contest at Eagle View Field and opened the door to a three-goal Trojan lead at halftime. A pair of scores from CV — and a single tally for Hershey — in the opening minutes of the second pulled the Eagles within two and sent the surging Trojans into the nine-minute skid.

Then Hershey found its roll again.

Rattling off three straight goals after the Eagles’ response, the Trojans reclaimed the momentum and used it to collect an 11-7 victory.

CV, despite having the advantage from the draw circle, couldn’t overcome 16 turnovers.

“I think they were just a little tight, a little bit scared,” CV head coach Karen Keitel said. “I was hoping they would work through some of those nerves, but we played a few freshman, and that happens. The girls will learn a lot from this. They haven't been pressured the same way, especially through the midfield, the way they were today. So I think there's some things we can watch on film and clean up for future games. I think we’ll be alright and bounce back from this.”

Through their first three games — against Cocalico, Lower Dauphin and Governor Mifflin — the Eagles (2-2) controlled the pace. The Trojans countered that Tuesday with a fierce first-half attack.

Hershey (3-0) led by as much as four in the first half thanks to a 4-0 run after the teams were tied 3-3. Avery Weaber directed the first-half barrage with three of her game-high four goals. Hannah and Hailey Russell also found the back of cage with a goal each and finished with two apiece.

“We knew what they were going to do,” Keitel said. “We knew they play the zone. We knew that they like to double in transition. We knew, as coaches, you have to watch your back. So we really tried to stress that with the girls, and we just didn't exactly execute everything that we've been trying to stress.”

CV stayed within striking distance in the first half. After trailing 3-1, the Eagles answered with a Payton Basehore goal, and moments later, Capri Lang gathered a rebound and dropped her stick down low to collect the tying score.

Hershey scratched back with its 4-0 run before Sophie Trively stabilized the Eagles on a free-position goal with 4.5 seconds left in the first half. Kirra Crowley was CV’s main offensive source, netting a hat trick.

“I saw some frustration, girls upset with themselves with some of the decisions they made, but honestly, experience is the best teacher,” Keitel said. “There's some things that they did that I don't think they'll do again. And then in the moment, there's times I probably should have called a timeout and tried to help them through that, but I really want them to learn how to work through some of that stuff, too.”

While CV slowed down the Hershey attack in the second half, in some respect, it affected the Eagles as well.

“I try to let the girls do what they want to do in that regard (of pace), like try to get a feel for things,” Keitel said. “I think they were slowing it down because of the turnovers they were making. I think they were just trying to calm their nerves, keep some possession, play a little smarter. But in the end, I think it also slowed them down a bit.”

