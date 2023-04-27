Two officials reached into their pockets and launched penalty flags into the night sky. The Cumberland Valley student section, already on its feet, belted out chants and cheers and stomped on the metal bleachers. The CV boys lacrosse bench joined in on the raucousness.

CV's Owen McKenzie had just been laid out by a Shamrock defender on a cross-check. Absorbing the blow, McKenzie kept the possession alive. The Eagles crossed into the attack area and set up their offense.

Swish.

Off an assist from Tristan Hall, Caden Wescoe wound up and uncorked a shot into the back of the Trinity net, igniting another celebration from the Eagle student section and bench. Wescoe’s goal with four minutes, 42 seconds left in the third quarter was part of a four-goal tear for the Eagles, and it was a run that shifted the momentum and ultimately lifted the visitors to a whirlwind 11-10 victory Thursday at Trinity’s COBO Field.

“In my mind, I was like, ‘This is where we start. This is where it begins,’” Wescoe said. “Oh my god, that game was crazy.”

The Eagles and Shamrocks traded leads five times across the 48 minutes. CV’s 4-0 run in the third quarter finally built separation after neither team led by more than two goals in the first half.

“It was a definite momentum shift at that point,” CV head coach Phil Helms said. “So the cross check there, and then Caden scoring, we go man up to go along with that goal, and that gets us kind of rolling downhill a little bit. We got a few in a row there, and it was really nice to get that. We needed every one of them tonight.”

The 4-0 run provided the Eagles (9-4) a three-goal lead entering the final period. But Trinity had one more push in the tank, rattling off a 4-1 spree of its own and crawling within a score with under a minute remaining.

Raj Chima led the late surge with two goals and paced all scorers with four total scores while Owen Hammel and Nico Chirieleison added to the frenzy with a goal each. But with 52.4 seconds left, Trinity attempted a cross-field pass that sailed out of play and returned the possession to the Eagles. The ‘Rocks had a last-prayer attempt with 10 seconds remaining, and CV goalkeeper Fisher Makuch swooped in to collect the game-clinching ground ball.

“We just needed more possession, and tonight, our offense knew we were down a couple guys so they played with a little more poise,” Trinity head coach Jerry Standford said. “We took some good shots, and I think we picked the good ones.”

Trinity (10-3) was missing two of its starting defensemen due to injury. CV capitalized on the Shamrocks’ constraint early, firing in two goals within the first four minutes of play.

Once the defense got its legs, the Shamrock attack answered with a pair. CV and Trinity commenced in a see-saw battle until Ben Nichols broke up the back-and-forth with a score at the 2:32 mark of the second quarter, giving the Eagles a 5-4 lead at the half.

“I thought our offense played very well tonight,” Helms said. “I think our ball movement was good again. We had a couple breakdowns on the defensive side … but we've had to piece some things together. We're figuring that out.”

CV also built a 24-1 faceoff advantage thanks to the stickwork of sophomore Ayden Viscount. With the wins in the circle, Wescoe and McKenzie netted hat tricks for the Eagles. Nichols buried a pair, as did Aydan Gilbert.

Trinity netminder Bodey Teter stopped eight of CV’s 28 shot attempts.

“It gave us extra possessions, and it allowed us to score more,” Viscount said. “In the past, we couldn’t get those. So it really just gave us an offensive edge.”

The Eagles now have five straight wins against the ‘Rocks, dating back to the 2021 season.

“You just feel like you have infinite energy,” Wescoe said. “You just don't want to stop running even when it feels like you're about to drop dead. You just want to keep going, not stop and get that goal. I love this game.”

