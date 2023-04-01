Cumberland Valley’s Sam Logan cut toward the center of the cage, gathered a pass from the outside and slid his shot past Susquehannock goalkeeper Nick Blucher with seven minutes, 47 seconds left in the second quarter.

The goal steadied a CV boys lacrosse team that had fallen behind by three scores after the Warriors strung together a 3-0 run from first quarter's end through the start of the second. It also gave the Eagle defense a breather with the Warriors controlling the possession to that point of the game.

But the breather was short lived.

On the ensuing possession, Susquehannock’s Ben Oestrike darted the length of the field and pocketed the Warriors’ response, taking just four seconds off the clock. Focusing on transition offense, utilizing their outside shooters and keying on quick passes, the Warriors dispatched the Eagles 13-6 in a nonleague affair Saturday at Eagle View Field.

Oestrike led the Susquehannock attack with four goals, and six Warriors recorded at least one score.

“They look for transition,” CV head coach Phil Helms said. “They know what we like to do with getting our offense on, our defense off, so they're looking for those fast-break opportunities. There'll be other teams that do the same thing and they move. We have ways to fix that. We'll make adjustments.”

Oestrike’s second-quarter answer sparked another 3-0 Warrior blitz. Owen McKenzie managed to restore some confidence on the Eagle sideline, netting a goal with 3.3 seconds left before halftime, and limiting the deficit to four.

But Susquehannock (5-0) elevated its attack in the third quarter. The Warriors struck for a 4-0 run, with two goals from Tristan Coleman and one each from Dominic Eckels and Daniel Kaliszak, leading the way. CV (3-1) didn’t break the tear until the 1:18 mark, as Christian Gensbigler one-hopped a goal between the legs of Blucher.

“I think our defense came out with a little bit too much aggression, “Helms said. “We talked early on about not taking penalties, and we took way too many today. That gives them a lot of free opportunities, and with a team like this, with their outside shooting, and their ability to move the ball, we can't give them those free opportunities.

“And offensively, we were stagnant. They did a really good job of keeping their sticks up in the middle, knocking passes down. We tried to get our matchups that we're looking for, and they did a good job of not giving us things.”

CV reached six infractions and the attack’s inconsistencies factored into playing from behind. The Eagles accumulated 25 shots, with 12 misfiring and seven halted by Blucher.

CV graduated its entire attack line from last year’s District 3 Class 3A runner-up and state qualifying season.

“I think that evolution, it's just gonna take a little bit time,” Helms said, “getting the offense working together and understanding where each and every player is going to be as you create your dodge in our different offensive sets. So we'll get there. It’s just time, and it's still early in the season.”

Gensbigler and Aydan Gilbert each scored two goals to pace CV. Along with Oestrike’s four tallies, Coleman connected for a hat trick, and Kaliszak and Owen McFadden added a pair each.

Fisher Makuch had five saves in the cage for the Eagles.

“We got some work to do, and there's nothing wrong with that,” Helms said. “Learning that early on and understanding where we're at, what we need to do, I'll take those lessons.”

