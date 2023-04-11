The Cumberland Valley Eagles took a good portion of the opening quarter to shake off the rust from the holiday weekend. Once they did, they took over the game and beat the Carlisle Thundering Herd 15-4 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth girls lacrosse game at Eagle View Stadium Tuesday night.

The Herd controlled the opening tap and Kylie Hacker raced down the field to take a shot, but Eagle keeper Sarah Tourville made one of her 18 saves. Herd keeper Addison Boles made a save at the other end before Hacker opened the scoring for the Herd.

But the Eagles answered. Meredith Seeber tied the game, and then Kirra Crowley tallied a natural hat trick in a five-goal night. The Eagles led 4-1 and never looked back.

“We started slow but once we started to relax and play our game, we felt better and played much better,” Crowley said. “The key was Sarah in goal, she just took over the game and made several huge saves and helped the defense clear the ball out of danger and transition us into our offense.”

After Hacker and Molly Best scored twice within nine seconds, Eagle coach Karen Keitel called a time out.

“I was afraid of the holiday letdown after practice yesterday,” Keitel said. “I usually let the girls figure it out on their own, but I just wanted to get them together to figure out what we needed to do. We just needed to relax and do the things we are capable of doing and not rush things.”

The Eagles finished the game on an 11-1 run.

“Losing 80-85% of our offense from last year, we knew we were going to have to find some scoring, and this was going to be a rebuilding year,” Herd coach Ally Gorina said. “One of the first things is trying to find the right positions for players, but injuries have been a factor so far. We lost Alexis Bear to a knee injury for the year, Molly Best has been slowed down, and we lost two defenders tonight. Nothing serious, but it changes your lineup."

The Herd gave up the ball several times in their own end, and it cost them goals. When they were able to clear the defensive zone, they generated several offensive chances, but Tourville was there to stop them. Cumberland Valley was able to use Crowley, Seeber, and Ola Gradzka to move the ball up the field into the offensive zone.

"We played well tonight, but the difference was the CV goalie," Gorina said. "She made some huge saves and kept us out of the net.”

Hacker led the Herd with a hat trick and Best added the other Herd goal. Goalie Addie Boles had 14 saves for Carlisle.

Both teams return to action this week as Carlisle (2-4) hosts Northern Thursday on the new turf field and Cumberland Valley hosts Chambersburg Thursday.

