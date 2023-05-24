Jumping to an early lead, Carlisle forced Red Lion to play from behind throughout Tuesday's District 3 Class 3A opening-round game. The Thundering Herd never trailed, maintaining offensive pressure thanks to a solid game in the faceoff circle by Layton Schmick and securing a 13-8 victory on their home turf.

With the win, the Herd moves on to Thursday night's quarterfinal, scheduled for 5 p.m. at York Suburban, against No. 2 Dallastown.

"Having Layton winning faceoffs was big because we were able to get started offensively," said Matt Balas, who tallied four goals. "Even when he didn’t, we still needed to keep fighting on every possession.

Caleb Plank gave Carlisle a 1-0 lead, fielding a ground ball early in the opening quarter and racing down field before depositing the ball into the net. Plank also led a tenacious defense that forced loose balls and errant passes and prevented Red Lion from dialing up scoring opportunities.

Matt Serafin scored a minute later, and the Herd led 2-0.

Red Lion capitalized on a pair of defensive mistakes to keep the game within reach. Landon Crailey snagged a loose ball after a deflected shot and scored for the Lions. Jack Gulley intercepted a clearing attempt and rifled a shot into the net to cut the deficit to 3-2 after one quarter.

Brayden Burge, Isaac Beals, and Balas scored in the second quarter. The goals, and a save from keeper Cayden Plank, helped the Herd take a 6-3 lead into halftime despite a late goal from Gulley.

Carlisle (14-4) scored three times — with goals from Ezeekai Thomas, Parker Smith and Balas — in a span of four-plus minutes to stretch the lead to 9-3.

It was enough to hold off the Lions in the fourth quarter.

Beals, Thomas, and Burge finished the game with two goals each for the Herd, who shook off a final-minute loss to Trinity in Thursday's Mid-Penn championship game.

"We had a great practice," said Carlisle coach Robert Mundell, "and you could tell before the game the confidence was there. Layton at the face off was huge tonight. He is so tough, and he fights and fights for the ball.”

While they weren't at lacrosse practice, Schmick and Thomas also participated in Sunday's PSFCA Big 33 East-West all-start football game.

“I am really proud of my kids for never quitting and for their fight tonight,” said Lion coach Brooks Arnold. “Obviously it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but the kids played hard, and that is all you can ask from them.”

