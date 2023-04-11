Carlisle goalkeeper Cayden Plank had gathered a save early in the first quarter of the Thundering Herd's Mid-Penn Commonwealth boys lacrosse matchup Tuesday against Cumberland Valley and began cradling the ball past the crease.

Plank motored his way past midfield and reached the attack area. He passed the ball off to teammate Brayden Burge, who eluded a pair of Eagle defenders and whisked his shot past a diving Fisher Makuch in goal, evening the score at one with seven minutes remaining in the period.

While Plank provided the unnatural offensive spark, his traditional cagework, and team cohesion, pushed Carlisle to an 11-7 upset of CV at the Herd’s turf field. Plank collected eight saves in the cage, the Carlisle defense forced 17 turnovers, and Isaac Beals and Matt Balas each scored hat tricks in the winning effort.

“This team, when it plays confident, they play really well,” Carlisle head coach Robert Mundell said. “We got into a rhythm that was really comfortable for us. We eliminated our turnovers tonight, did really well on ground balls, and that's what we've been emphasizing and practice for the longest time. So everything kind of came together.”

Both sides of the ball worked in unison for Carlisle (4-3, 2-0 Commonwealth). When one side made a play, the other fed off its energy and capitalized on the opportunity.

The Herd and Eagles were stuck in a tug-of-war halfway through the second quarter, tied at four. But with 4:06 left in the first half, Balas found an opening off the left side of the cage — started by a forced turnover on the opposing end — and buried his shot into the corner pocket.

Balas’ goal ignited a 5-2 run that stretched to the end of the third quarter.

“That momentum, it just gave them the confidence to believe that they could beat this team,” Mundell said.

With a 9-6 lead, Carlisle didn’t ease up. The Herd pumped in another pair of goals from Balas and held off the Eagle attack until the final 2:57 of the game when Christian Gensbigler cut into the surge.

Six players found the back of the net for Carlisle. Burge finished with two goals while Matt Serafin, Layton Schmick and EZ Thomas pocketed one each. Caleb Plank and Jaden Pham paced the team in ground balls, corralling five apiece.

“Turnovers on the clears, they pressured us well, and we knew it was coming. We practiced for it,” CV head coach Phil Helms said. “We just didn't execute again. Execution seems to be a big problem for us right now. We're just a step behind everything that we need to be at this point in the season.”

The turnovers caught up to a CV offense that scored the first goal of the game and had a response to every Carlisle punch through the first quarter. The Eagles (4-3, 0-2) led 4-3 through behind two goals from Aydan Gilbert. Gensbigler led the team on the scoresheet with a hat trick.

Despite the 11 scores allowed, Makuch stonewalled 16 shots.

“Coming into the season, I thought our defense was going to be our primary strong side of the ball with the talent that we have back there,” Helms said. “But the communication breakdowns that we're having is really causing us some issues. …We've got a lot of work to do, and we'll get there. We just got to keep coming together as a team, and right now, we're not playing as a team.”

Tuesday’s win is Carlisle’s third straight after a 1-3 start to the season.

“We just really want to keep the momentum going, and we’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Mundell said. "You got guys that are getting that experience, and in the first couple of games we didn’t have that. So I think this is just an opportunity for us to continue the momentum as the year goes on.”